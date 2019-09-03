Phosphorus Trichloride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Phosphorus Trichloride Market - Overview



Based on type, the global phosphorus trichloride market has been bifurcated into pure and analytical reagent grade.The pure grade has purity of 96% to 99%.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04885788/?utm_source=PRN







It is employed in the production of agrochemicals, chemical intermediates, etc.Pure is the widely used grade in the global phosphorus trichloride market.



The pure segment is anticipated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period.Analytical reagent grade is preferred in applications such as pharmaceuticals, as it is of high purity.



The analytical reagent segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in research & development activities related to its use in pharmaceutical applications.



In terms of application, the global phosphorus trichloride market has been divided into phosphorus oxychloride, chemical intermediates, agrochemicals, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, and others (including surfactants, oil additives, and dyestuff).The agrochemicals segment accounted for the dominant share of the global phosphorus trichloride market in 2018, as phosphorus trichloride is primarily used in the production of herbicides and pesticides.



Phosphorus oxychloride is other significant application segment of the global phosphorus trichloride market due to its usage in flame retardants. Demand for phosphorus trichloride in the phosphorus oxychloride segment is expected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global phosphorus trichloride market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global phosphorus trichloride market in 2018.



The phosphorus trichloride market in Asia Pacific is expanding in terms of value and volume, owing to an increase in the demand for phosphorous trichloride in agrochemicals applications.Demand for phosphorus trichloride in North America and Europe has been rising substantially.



The phosphorus trichloride market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish to moderate pace during the forecast period.Demand for phosphorus trichloride is rising in North America due to its application in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.



Demand for phosphorus trichloride is anticipated to increase considerably in Middle East & Africa and Latin America during the forecast period. These two regions accounted for small share of the global phosphorus trichloride market in terms of demand in 2018. Latin America is projected to create lucrative opportunities for phosphorus trichloride manufacturers in the next few years due to the increase in usage of phosphorus trichloride in agrochemical applications in the region.



The report analyzes and forecasts the phosphorus trichloride market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global phosphorus trichloride market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for phosphorus trichloride during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the phosphorus trichloride market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global phosphorus trichloride market.Porter's Five Forces model for the phosphorus trichloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global phosphorus trichloride market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for phosphorus trichloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual grade and application segments of the market in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global phosphorus trichloride market.The global market for phosphorus trichloride is dominated by large players.



Key players operating in the market are Monsanto Company (now Bayer AG), Syngenta, Mosaic Company, Solvay SA, and Akzo Nobel N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global phosphorus trichloride market for the base year 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2027.Market numbers have been estimated based on grade, application, and region.



Market size and forecast for each grade and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market, by Grade

Pure

Analytical Reagent



Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market, by Application

Agrochemicals

Phosphorus Oxychloride

Chemical Intermediates

Plasticizers

Pharmaceuticals

Others (including Surfactants, Oil Additives, and Dyestuffs)



Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various grades and applications, wherein phosphorus trichloride is used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the phosphorus trichloride market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global phosphorus trichloride market between 2018 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters' Five Forces analysis to highlight the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers in the market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04885788/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

