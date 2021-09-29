Phosplatin Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Elizabeth Tallett to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Tallett to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Tallett brings a wealth of industry experience to Phosplatin, and the company will benefit from her extensive drug development and commercial insights as it advances its lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112.

Ms. Tallett has more than 35 years of experience across strategic leadership and operational roles in worldwide biopharmaceutical companies. She was Principal of Hunter Partners, which advised Phosplatin Therapeutics early in its development. Prior to that her senior management positions included serving as President and CEO of Transcell Technologies Inc., and as President of Centocor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Johnson and Johnson in 1999, where she led efforts to commercialize early humanized monoclonal antibodies. Earlier in her career she was a member of the executive committee of Parke-Davis. In addition to serving on the Phosplatin Board of Directors, Ms. Tallett's currently serves on boards of publicly traded companies Moderna Inc., Anthem, Inc., where she serves as Chair, Qiagen, Inc., and Meredith Corp.

"Liz Tallett has a distinguished career in executive and board leadership positions at major biopharmaceutical companies, and we are privileged to work closely with her at this important stage in the company's evolution," said Robert Fallon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. "To have such an accomplished industry talent help guide us as we enter late-stage clinical development and prepare the company for a commercial future, is invaluable."

"Phosplatin has a highly promising lead oncology therapeutic candidate in PT-112, and enjoys top-tier collaborations, with a dynamic leadership team and the growing financial resources to execute on its development strategy," said Ms. Tallett. "I look forward to working with the board to help the company achieve its strategic objectives and ultimately, to bring important new treatment options to cancer patients in need."

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and two Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work to date has spanned multiple countries and been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada).

CONTACTS:

Phosplatin Therapeutics

Brooke Raphael

Email: [email protected]

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Phosplatin Therapeutics

