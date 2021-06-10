Phosplatin Therapeutics to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, announced today that it has been selected to deliver a presentation on the development program of its lead candidate, PT-112, an immunogenic cell death (ICD) inducer, at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech event. BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021, and presentations will be available on-demand throughout the event.

Robert Fallon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the company and its lead clinical candidate, PT-112, a novel small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate with a pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD) in the tumor microenvironment. The presentation will be available to registered attendees beginning at 9 am ET on June 10.

"We're looking forward to presenting PT-112 at BIO so that investors and potential partners can understand our encouraging results to date, which include drug responses in several tumor types of heavily pre-treated patients with advanced metastatic disease," said Fallon. "Data reported from three Phase 1 studies demonstrate feasibility and activity, both as a monotherapy and in combination with PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibition. We're currently in Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating PT-112's optimal dosing for a planned pivotal study, as well as preliminary evidence of efficacy, alongside extensive correlative research using sophisticated liquid sampling technology platforms."

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view Phosplatin's Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system begin on June 14. To meet with Phosplatin at BIO Digital, information is available here.

About PT-112

PT-112 is a novel small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate that possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 represents the best-in-class small molecule inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death and is currently under Phase II development. Further, PT-112 harbors a property known as osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach its highest concentrations in certain areas of the bone, making it a candidate for treatment of patients with cancers that originate in, or metastasize to, the bone. The ﬁrst in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety proﬁle and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients and won "Best Poster" within the Developmental Therapeutics category at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress. The combination Phase Ib dose escalation study of PT-112 with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in solid tumors was reported in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress. The Phase I study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma presented at ASH is the third completed Phase I study of PT-112. Monotherapy phase 2 development is ongoing in mCRPC, and the PD-L1 combination study is ongoing in a dose confirmation cohort of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase I studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and two Phase II studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work to date has spanned ﬁfteen countries and been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada).

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.

