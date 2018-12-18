Photo App Lets Parents 'Catch Santa' In-the-Act

NORTH POLE, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iCaughtSanta is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away free photos of Santa "caught in the act." Parents can download the app for iPhone or Android here and start creating their very own keepsake memories right now. A unique photo of Santa in your home is sure to be shared and treasured by kids and parents alike for many years to come! A new free feature lets mom and dad personalize letters from Santa, adding to the Christmas morning surprise.

Santa with surprised child

iCaughtSanta apps have been downloaded more than half a million times; bringing smiles to children all over the world. Every year, parents craft stories and leave "evidence" to add to the excitement. A photo of Santa caught in-the-act doing what he does best is the ultimate proof!

It all began ten years ago when Steven and Heather Lockhardt forgot about the milk and cookies. Thankfully Steven jumped out of bed at 5 in the morning for a quick snack before his kids awoke. It was at that moment that he turned to his wife and said, "How cool would it be if we could give them a picture of Santa caught in the act in our very own living room!" She loved the idea (first time ever), and iCaughtSanta was born!

Don't delay, catch Santa today! Download the app to add a little extra magic to your Christmas this year!

Merry Christmas!

Media Contact:

Steven Lockhardt

Phone: (832) 533-7008

Email: steven@icaughtsanta.com

https://mysanta.pics/anniversary

SOURCE iCaughtSanta