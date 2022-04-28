Photo Editing Software Market share to register a growth of USD 542.87 Mn at a CAGR of 9.27%| Increasing smartphone penetration owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones to boost market growth | Technavio

Photo Editing Software Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.92%

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 37%

Key Market Segmentation:

End-user - Commercial and personal



Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Photo Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 542.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Afterlight Collective Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Capture One, Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., DxO Labs, Inmagine Group, Lightricks Ltd., MAGIX Software GmbH, ON1, PhotoUp Inc., PicsArt Inc., Polarr, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Serif (Europe) Ltd., Skylum Software USA Inc., and ZONERA Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Photo Editing Software Market Trend

Increasing applications of AI in the photo editing process



One of the significant photo editing software market trends that are projected to favorably influence the industry in the forecast period is the increasing use of AI in the picture editing process to review the captured photo and apply various degrees of automatic photo editing.



The algorithm automates the entire photo editing process, from detecting the photo's kind to analyzing it and making adjustments like changing exposure and fixing colors, as well as comparing the photo's numerous layers to choose the best photo. As a result, according to Technavio , AI integration in the photo editing process will be a prominent trend in the next years.

Photo Editing Software Market Challenge

Availability of free photo editing software



The availability of free picture editing software is one of the significant barriers to the global photo editing software market's growth. The photo editing program can be purchased as a single perpetual license or as a subscription-based model in the subscription-based income model. Several suppliers in the industry are transitioning from perpetual to subscription-based models, with consumers able to pay monthly, quarterly, or annual subscriptions.



Free software is preferred by non-professionals who do not use picture editing software frequently and do not require frequent upgrades. The majority of non-professional users and amateurs make use of free picture editing software, which may hinder market growth in the next years.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Photo Editing Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

ACD Systems International Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Afterlight Collective Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Capture One

Corel Corp.

CyberLink Corp.

DxO Labs

Inmagine Group

Lightricks Ltd.

MAGIX Software GmbH

ON1

PhotoUp Inc.

PicsArt Inc.

Polarr

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Serif ( Europe ) Ltd.

Skylum Software USA Inc.

ZONERA Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Commercial



The commercial segment's share of the photo editing software market will expand significantly. The huge increase in the usage of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, as well as the growth of the e-commerce and fashion industries, are credited with the increase.



Personal

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for picture editing software. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the photo editing software market in North America will be aided by the rise in social media advertising, the presence of major fashion houses, the growth of the online advertising and e-commerce market, and the growth of SMEs in countries such as the United States over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing smartphone penetration

8.1.2 Growth in web designing services

8.1.3 Growing investments and partnerships

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of free photo editing software

8.2.2 Increasing piracy of photo editing software

8.2.3 High costs of commercial photo editing software

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Increasing applications of AI in photo editing process

8.4.2 Use of AR in photo editing

8.4.3 Rise in adoption of cloud-based photo editing software

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACD Systems International Inc.

Exhibit 85: ACD Systems International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: ACD Systems International Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 87: ACD Systems International Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 88: Adobe Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Adobe Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Adobe Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 91: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Afterlight Collective Inc.

Exhibit 93: Afterlight Collective Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Afterlight Collective Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: Afterlight Collective Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Apple Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 104: Apple Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Corel Corp.

Exhibit 106: Corel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Corel Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: Corel Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 CyberLink Corp.

Exhibit 109: CyberLink Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 110: CyberLink Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: CyberLink Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 DxO Labs

Exhibit 112: DxO Labs - Overview

Exhibit 113: DxO Labs - Product / Service

Exhibit 114: DxO Labs - Key offerings

10.11 Inmagine Group

Exhibit 115: Inmagine Group - Overview

Exhibit 116: Inmagine Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Inmagine Group - Key offerings

10.12 Lightricks Ltd.

