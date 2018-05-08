Photo Enhancement App Meitu Releases New Features for Mother's Day

The Meitu App has been updated with two new AR effects, one frame and a magic pen feature to celebrate Mother's Day (link to download: USA: https://go.onelink.me/2494943179/88eca8b; Malaysia: https://go.onelink.me/2494943179/5790343a ). With the AR effects, users are able to turn pictures of themselves and their mothers into lovely carnations, or to surround themselves with a frame of carnations in selfies. Additionally, the users can draw on photos with the new magic pen feature, turning them into one-of-a-kind blessings for their mothers.

"Meitu encourages users to share everything 'beautiful' and these new features for Mother's Day will allow our users to capture moments with the most important people in their lives and share their love and gratitude quickly and easily," said Xinhong Wu, Founder and CEO of Meitu. "Mother's Day is a widely-celebrated holiday around the world and Meitu will continue to develop products and features that appeal to our ever-growing base of users in every country and region across the globe."

In addition to the new app features, Meitu has launched an Instagram campaign to celebrate Mother's Day. In particular, users in Malaysia can win a prize from CHANEL Cosmetics (two Amazon gift cards for winners in the US) by uploading selfies taken with their moms using the Meitu "Carnation" filter. The submission deadline is May 15, 2018. See more details on Meitu Facebook Page.

Meitu has attracted over 500 million global users. It has over 10 million users in each of the following countries and regions: Thailand, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brazil and the U.S. "In 2016, 27 percent of daily new installs came from abroad," said Wu. "In addition to Southeast Asia, Meitu is poised to tap into more overseas markets with countries that have a population of over 50 million, such as France, Argentina, and the U.K."

In order to drive the firm's overseas expansion, Meitu has made efforts in rolling out localized features. Earlier this year, it also designed special features respectively for Songkran, the Thai New Year's festival, the Indian festival of Holi and Valentine's Day.

About Meitu

Established in October 2008, Meitu is a leading mobile Internet company headquartered in China. With the vision of building software and hardware around "beauty", Meitu has developed a rich portfolio of software and smart hardware products such as Meitu, BeautyCam, Meipai (a short-form video community app) and Meitu Smartphones, which have transformed the way people create and share the idea of "beauty." As of Feb 2018, Meitu has amassed over 1.5 billion unique users worldwide and engaged 454.7 million MAUs. It has successfully established its influence in overseas markets with more than 500 million users abroad, even launching localized apps and building teams overseas in places such as New Delhi, India; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Palo Alto, California; Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. According to App Annie, Meitu has repeatedly ranked as one of the top eight iOS non-game app developers globally together from June 2014 to January 2017.

