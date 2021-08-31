Photo Printing And Merchandise Market 2020-2024 Witnesses emergence of Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc. as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. 

The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing prominence of print-on-demand services, innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and increase in the number of M&A are some prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period. However, issues related to photo prints and merchandise will hamper the market growth.

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Product Landscape
Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%).

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%). 

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada will be the key revenue-generating economies for the photo printing and merchandise market in North America.

Companies Covered:

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • American Greetings Corp.
  • Card Factory Plc
  • Cimpress NV
  • District Photo Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • Hallmark Licensing LLC
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • Things Remembered Inc.
  • Walmart Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary                                                           
2. Market Landscape                                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem                                             

              Exhibit 01:  Parent market                                        

                2.2 Market characteristics                                      

              Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics                                        

                2.3 Value chain analysis                                           

              Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Leisure products                                     

                                2.3.1 Inputs                     

                                2.3.2 Inbound logistics                                

                                2.3.3 Operations                           

                                2.3.4 Outbound logistics                            

                                2.3.5 Marketing and sales                         

                                2.3.6 Service                   

                                2.3.7 Support activities                               

                                2.3.8 Innovations                          

3. Market Sizing                                                       

                3.1 Market definition                               

              Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition                                          

                3.2 Market segment analysis                                 

              Exhibit 05:  Market segments                                  

                3.3 Market size 2019                                 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024                                   

              Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                       

 Exhibit 07:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 08:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                          

4. Five Forces Analysis                                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                                        

              Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025                                       

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                                   

                4.7 Market condition                                

              Market condition - Five forces 2020                                       

5. Market Segmentation by Product                                               

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

Photo only                                       
Wall decor                                       
Photo cards                                     
Photo gifts                                       
Calendars                                         
Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.         

                5.1 Market segments                               

              Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                5.2 Comparison by Product                                    

              Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product                                        

                5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                 

              Exhibit 18: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                               

 Exhibit 19: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 20: Photo only - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                 

                5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                 

              Exhibit 21: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                               

 Exhibit 22: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 23: Wall decor - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                 

                5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                               

              Exhibit 24: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                             

 Exhibit 25: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

              Exhibit 26: Photo cards - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                               

                5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                 

              Exhibit 27: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                               

 Exhibit 28: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 29: Photo gifts - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                 

                5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                   

              Exhibit 30: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                 

 Exhibit 31: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 32: Calendars - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                   

                5.8 Market opportunity by Product                                    

              Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product                                        

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                                                     

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

Online                                               
Retail                                 
Kiosk                                  
Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.       

                6.1 Market segments                               

              Exhibit 34: Distribution channel - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                                

                6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel                                           

              Exhibit 35: Comparison by Distribution channel                               

                6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

              Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                        

 Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                           

              Exhibit 39: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                         

 Exhibit 40: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 41: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                           

                6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                            

              Exhibit 42: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                          

 Exhibit 43: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 44: Kiosk - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                            

                6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel                                           

              Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel                               

7. Market Segmentation by Device                                                 

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                                       

Desktop                                            
Mobile                                              
Desktop was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.        

                7.1 Market segments                               

              Exhibit 46: Device - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                                           

                7.2 Comparison by Device                                      

              Exhibit 47: Comparison by Device                                          

                7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                      

              Exhibit 48: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                    

 Exhibit 49: Desktop- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 50: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                      

                7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                        

              Exhibit 51: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                       

 Exhibit 52: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 53: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                        

                7.4 Market opportunity by Device                                       

              Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Device                                          

8. Customer landscape                                                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria                   

              Exhibit 55: Customer landscape                                              

9. Geographic Landscape                                                     

                The regions covered in the report are:                                              

North America                                             
Europe                                            
APAC                                               
South America                                             
MEA                                 
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

                9.1 Geographic segmentation                               

              Exhibit 56: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)                                

                9.2 Geographic comparison                                   

              Exhibit 57: Geographic comparison                                       

                9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

              Exhibit 58: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                        

 Exhibit 59: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact                                 

              Exhibit 60: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

              Exhibit 61: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                       

 Exhibit 62: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact                                                

              Exhibit 63: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                        

                9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                            

              Exhibit 64: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                          

 Exhibit 65: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                                

              Exhibit 66: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                            

                9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                         

              Exhibit 67: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                        

 Exhibit 68: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

              Exhibit 69: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                         

                9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                                             

              Exhibit 70: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                                           

 Exhibit 71: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact                                 

              Exhibit 72: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                                             

                9.8 Key leading countries                                        

              Exhibit 73: Key leading countries                                            

                9.9 Market opportunity by geography                               

              Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)                                              

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                                

                10.1 Market drivers                                   

              10.1.1 Rise in gifting culture                                     

              10.1.2 Growth of digital photography                                  

              10.1.3 Rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise                                         

                10.2 Market challenges                                            

              10.2.1 Negative effects of digitalization                                               

              10.2.2 Issues related to photo prints and merchandise                                 

              10.2.3 Strict regulations                                             

              Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges                                      

                10.3 Market Trends                                   

              10.3.1 Growing prominence of print-on-demand services                                           

 10.3.2 Potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research                                      

              10.3.3 Increase in number of M&A                                        

11. Vendor Landscape                                                           

                11.1 Vendor Landscape                                           

              Exhibit 76: Vendor landscape                                  

                11.2 Landscape disruption                                      

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.                                      

              Exhibit 77: Landscape disruption                                            

              Exhibit 78: Industry risks                                            

12. Vendor Analysis                                               

                12.1 Vendors covered                                              

              Exhibit 79: Vendors covered                                    

                12.2 Market positioning of vendors                                    

              Exhibit 80: Market positioning of vendors                                          

                12.3 Amazon.com Inc.                                              

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.4 American Greetings Corp.                                             

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.5 Card Factory Plc                                

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.6 Cimpress NV                                       

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.7 District Photo Inc.                                             

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.                                          

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC                                   

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.10 Shutterfly Inc.                                  

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.11 Things Remembered Inc.                                            

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                   

                12.12 Walmart Inc.                                    

              Overview                                         

              Business Segments                                      

              Key Offering                                                   

13. Appendix                                                            

                13.1 Scope of the report                                         

              13.1.1 Market definition                                            

              13.1.2 Objectives                                          

              13.1.3 Notes and caveats                                           

                13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                                            

              Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$                                

                13.3 Research Methodology                                 

              Exhibit 127: Research Methodology                                     

              Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing                                 

              Exhibit 129: Information sources                                            

                13.4 List of abbreviations                                        

             Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations       

