Photo Printing And Merchandise Market 2020-2024 Witnesses emergence of Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc. as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing prominence of print-on-demand services, innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and increase in the number of M&A are some prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period. However, issues related to photo prints and merchandise will hamper the market growth.

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Product Landscape

Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%).

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%).

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada will be the key revenue-generating economies for the photo printing and merchandise market in North America.

Companies Covered:

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress NV

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Shutterfly Inc.

Things Remembered Inc.

Walmart Inc.

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Photo only

Wall decor

Photo cards

Photo gifts

Calendars

Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online

Retail

Kiosk

Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.

7. Market Segmentation by Device

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Desktop

Mobile

Desktop was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Rise in gifting culture

10.1.2 Growth of digital photography

10.1.3 Rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Negative effects of digitalization

10.2.2 Issues related to photo prints and merchandise

10.2.3 Strict regulations

10.3 Market Trends

10.3.1 Growing prominence of print-on-demand services

10.3.2 Potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research

10.3.3 Increase in number of M&A

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

