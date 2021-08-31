Photo Printing And Merchandise Market 2020-2024 Witnesses emergence of Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc. as Dominant Market Players | Technavio
Aug 31, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing prominence of print-on-demand services, innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and innovations in photo printing and merchandise, and increase in the number of M&A are some prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period. However, issues related to photo prints and merchandise will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/photo-printing-and-merchandise-market-size-industry-analysis
Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Product Landscape
Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%).
Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%).
Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada will be the key revenue-generating economies for the photo printing and merchandise market in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- District Photo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Things Remembered Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Leisure products
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Photo only
Wall decor
Photo cards
Photo gifts
Calendars
Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 18: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 20: Photo only - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 21: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 23: Wall decor - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 24: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 26: Photo cards - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 27: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 29: Photo gifts - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 30: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 32: Calendars - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Online
Retail
Kiosk
Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 34: Distribution channel - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 35: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 39: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 41: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 42: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 44: Kiosk - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7. Market Segmentation by Device
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Desktop
Mobile
Desktop was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.
7.1 Market segments
Exhibit 46: Device - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Device
Exhibit 47: Comparison by Device
7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 48: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 49: Desktop- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 50: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 51: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 53: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
7.4 Market opportunity by Device
Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Device
8. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 55: Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.
9.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 56: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 57: Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 58: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 60: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 61: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 62: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 63: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 64: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 65: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 66: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 67: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 69: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 70: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 72: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 73: Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.1.1 Rise in gifting culture
10.1.2 Growth of digital photography
10.1.3 Rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise
10.2 Market challenges
10.2.1 Negative effects of digitalization
10.2.2 Issues related to photo prints and merchandise
10.2.3 Strict regulations
Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges
10.3 Market Trends
10.3.1 Growing prominence of print-on-demand services
10.3.2 Potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research
10.3.3 Increase in number of M&A
11. Vendor Landscape
11.1 Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 76: Vendor landscape
11.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 77: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 78: Industry risks
12. Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 79: Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 80: Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.4 American Greetings Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.5 Card Factory Plc
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.6 Cimpress NV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.7 District Photo Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.10 Shutterfly Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.11 Things Remembered Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.12 Walmart Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
13. Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.1.1 Market definition
13.1.2 Objectives
13.1.3 Notes and caveats
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 127: Research Methodology
Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 129: Information sources
13.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
