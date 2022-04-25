Photo Printing and Merchandise Market to register a growth of USD 5.35 billion| Rise in gifting culture is a key driver | Technavio

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.02%

Key market segments: Product (photo only, wall decor, photo cards, photo gifts, and calendars), distribution channel (online, retail, and kiosk), device (desktop and mobile), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA)

, , APAC, , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 44%

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Driver

Rise in gifting culture

The evolution of the gifting culture has led to a rise in the sale of photo printing and merchandise. The trend of digitalization across the world and the growing number of Internet users are propelling the gifting landscape across the world. The availability of online retailing is increasing, which makes it easier for consumers to browse through and choose products from a variety of options. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market challenge

Negative effects of digitalization

The proliferation of online photo storage websites has affected the global photo printing and merchandise market. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the demand for digital photo frames among consumers. The rise in the availability of such options is reducing the need to print photos. This might restrict the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market.

Key market vendors insights

The photo printing and merchandise market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach and stay ahead of the competition.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Prodigi Group Ltd.

Shutterfly Inc.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Photo only

The photo only segment will account for a major share of the photo printing and merchandise market during the forecast period. The potential of the market for photo printing has increased with a rise in the number of digital photographs.

Wall décor

Photo cards

Photo gifts

Calendars

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the photo printing and merchandise market share growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the photo printing and merchandise market. The growth of the gifting culture will drive the photo printing and merchandise market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Prodigi Group Ltd.

Shutterfly Inc.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

