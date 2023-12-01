Photo Printing Market size to grow by USD 26.01 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adorama Camera Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., and many more

Technavio

01 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Photo Printing Market is estimated to grow by USD 26.01 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.68%. The photo printing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer photo printing market are Adorama Camera Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Circle Graphics Inc., Digitalab Ltd., District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Corp., Hallmark Card Inc., Millers Professional Imaging Co., Nations Photo Lab, ProDPI, Saal Digital Corp., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Walmart Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photo Printing Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Adorama Camera Inc.: The company offers photo printing through Photo Lab and Glass prints.
  • Impactful driver- Rise in gifting culture
  • Key Trend - Rising use of organic and natural pigments in inks
  • Major Challenges - Issues related to printed photographs

Market Segmentations

This photo printing market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (photo gifts, cards, photo books, calendars, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The offline segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Retail sales refer to products sold in traditional physical stores, which continue to attract a considerable number of consumers despite the digital era. Photo printing products primarily find their market presence in retail formats including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubs, and department stores.

Geographical Analysis

  • The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to account for 41% of the global market's expansion during the forecast period. Increased demand for mobile phones and tablets across nations such as India, China, Japan, Korea, and Thailand is anticipated to stimulate the need for photo printing services in the APAC region. The rising preference for smartphone applications aimed at capturing and sharing photos is recognized as a significant driver boosting the growth of the photo printing market within this region.

