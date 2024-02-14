Photo Release: OKX Celebrates Unveiling of McLaren F1 Team's MCL38 Race Car for Upcoming Season, Featuring Additional OKX Branding Placements

News provided by

OKX

14 Feb, 2024, 07:45 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today celebrated the unveiling of the MCL38 race car which will hit the track for the upcoming 2024 F1 season with new OKX branding on the side pods for 20 races, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car.

The MCL38 launch follows McLaren F1 Team's release of the 2024 car livery design last month. McLaren's 2024 car livery took inspiration from the OKX-McLaren jointly designed "Stealth Mode" livery revealed in September 2023.

Continue Reading
A side view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding
A side view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding
A diagonal view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding
A diagonal view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding
A front view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding across its rear wing
A front view of the MCL38 race car featuring OKX branding across its rear wing

Further details on how OKX and McLaren F1 Team will collaborate to bring fans and enthusiasts closer to the intersection of technology, innovation and speed will be revealed as the season draws closer.

END

For further information, please contact:
[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer
This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

Flash News: OKX to List Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

Flash News: OKX to List Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 14, 2024. OKX to List Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot...
OKX Genişliyor: Kripto Borsası ve Web3 Cüzdan Arjantin'de Kullanıma Giriyor

OKX Genişliyor: Kripto Borsası ve Web3 Cüzdan Arjantin'de Kullanıma Giriyor

Web3 ekosisteminin geleceğini inşa etmede öncü rol oynayan teknoloji şirketi ve kripto borsası OKX, bugün küresel genişlemesinin bir parçası olarak...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.