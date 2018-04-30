PhotoALBM Launches Ultimate Flickr Replacement Service - Based on Artificial Intelligence and Human-centered Design

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoALBM launches a truly photo-centric platform for professional photographers and photography enthusiasts where users upload photos to show off their work while enjoying the work of others. Think of it as YouTube for photographers.

What sets it apart from other popular photography services is that it is built on the principles of human-centered design and, therefore, well organized and easy to use. It is a "smart" service driven by Artificial Intelligence that makes tedious process of portfolio/album creation a surprisingly pleasant and fun experience that takes only a few minutes.

Unlike other dated and clunky services, PhotoALBM is a pleasure to use, easy to organize, costs as little as a cup of coffee, sells photos, has no limitations, has an instant blog feature, has social media integration, it can be viewed on a big-screen TV from anywhere in the room, has background music, has different viewing modes and animations, it is updatable, editable, and it is always with you because it lives in Amazon Cloud.

"Pro-photographer directories are really the elephant in the room. Most directories have poor navigation, feel cluttered, slow to render, and centered around making money selling photos instead of properly representing photographers. We, editors, brides, agencies and other buyers, need a well-structured and easy to use directory that will help us to find the right photographer in a fast and efficient way," says Michael, creative director at a marketing agency. "We ALL have restricting budgets, so ball-park pricing is a must. We're always short on time so, we need information such as links to the website and social media, phone, contact form, and "About" at our fingertips.

Unlike others, PhotoALBM has fast, well-organized, and easy to navigate directory of photographers presented in a clear and usable format that can please even most demanding buyer.

PhotoALBM is one of the most sophisticated photography platforms on the market because every element, including the image optimization module, is custom built for speed and optimized for real-time performance.

PhotoALBM is designed on the principals of human-centered design popularized by Donald Norman who once said, "Good designs fit our needs so well that the design is invisible. The whole point of human-centered design is to tame complexity, to turn what would appear to be a complicated tool into one that fits the task, that is understandable, usable, enjoyable."

About the PhotoALBM

PhotoALBM is a YouTube-like photo-sharing platform headquartered in New York City. It is a modern-day secure, well organized, and easy to use and enjoy portfolio/album for any photographer.

"What you see in the initial release is only the tip of the iceberg," says Ed Romanov, CEO of PhotoALBM. "We have a clear vision of what the photo album of the future is going to be and already have a roadmap of how to get there. There are many cool and innovative features being currently developed and we're excited about introducing them in a very near future."

More information can be found on www.PhotoALBM.com

