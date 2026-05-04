PhotoAudit+ Launches Preferred Partner Program to Modernize Visual Field Documentation Across Key Industries.

SaaS innovator invites select organizations to shape the future of field operations—offering 60 days of free, full-platform access with dedicated implementation support.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoAudit+, announced today the launch of its Preferred Partner Program—a first-of-its-kind initiative inviting select organizations to co-develop the future of visual field documentation. Through the program, Preferred Partners receive 60 days of complimentary, full-platform access along with customized implementation, dedicated support, and direct influence over the company's product roadmap.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for industries that depend on field crews to deliver results. From telecom and utilities to EV infrastructure, construction, and property management, organizations of all kinds are under growing pressure to verify field work faster, reduce errors, and close out projects without the friction of manual documentation. PhotoAudit+ was purpose-built to solve exactly that problem.

"We built PhotoAudit+ because field teams deserve tools that actually work the way they were intended to —on the ground, in the moment, with no friction," said Jennifer Barenholtz, COO of PhotoAudit+. "The Preferred Partner Program is our way of ensuring that the organizations who depend most on accurate field documentation have a hand in shaping the platform. This isn't just early access—it's a seat at the table."

A Platform Built for the Field—and the Bottom Line

At its core, PhotoAudit+ is a photo validation tool designed for field-based teams. The platform streamlines field operations by enabling companies to verify and validate the work of field crews in real time, creating an ironclad audit trail complete with geo-location, timestamps, and dashboard-based reporting. The result is faster project closeouts and a measurable impact on the bottom line.

Powered by founder-designed, patented technology, the platform bridges home office and remote team communication through an intuitive dashboard that surfaces current intelligence, active tasks, and real-time project status in a single view. The AI-powered checklist tool functions as a structured guide for the project manager, helping to outline exactly what each team member needs to accomplish so that no step is missed and every deliverable is documented. The AI-powered checklist tool functions as a structured guide for the project manager, helping to outline exactly what each team member needs to accomplish so that no step is missed and every deliverable is documented.

PhotoAudit+ was designed for zero-friction field adoption. The platform integrates with any API system, requires no specialized hardware, and can be deployed—hyper locally or globally—with teams up and running in as little as 15 to 30 minutes using pre-built workflows.

Flexible, Scalable, and Built to Grow with You

PhotoAudit+ operates on a subscription pricing model that is flexible enough to grow alongside its clients. Throughout every customer subscription, organizations can shift projects, teams, or locations without disruption. The platform offers rapid configurations, real-time access, and remote support so that changes in scope or geography never slow operations down. AI-based integrations further increase productivity and accelerate solution deployment across client environments.

What Preferred Partners Receive

The Preferred Partner Program is structured to deliver immediate value with no financial risk. Qualifying organizations receive:

60 days of full platform access for both field and office teams, including mobile app access for on-site workers and web portal access for reviewers and management—with no upfront cost or implementation fees during the pilot.

for both field and office teams, including mobile app access for on-site workers and web portal access for reviewers and management—with no upfront cost or implementation fees during the pilot. Customized implementation, including checklists tailored to specific job requirements, workflows configured to match existing team processes, and custom onboarding sessions.

including checklists tailored to specific job requirements, workflows configured to match existing team processes, and custom onboarding sessions. Dedicated support, including regular check-ins during onboarding and rollout, live technical support as needed, and priority response to questions throughout the engagement.

"Preferred Partners don't just get early access—they get a solution built around their real needs," Barenholtz added. "Every organization that joins this program becomes part of how we build. Their challenges become our roadmap, and their wins validate why we do this work."

The PhotoAudit+ Preferred Partner Program is open to a limited number of select organizations across the company's primary verticals. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out directly to Mark Middendorp, Director of Sales at [email protected] to learn more and begin the onboarding process.

About PhotoAudit+

PhotoAudit+ is a venture-funded, global SaaS company headquartered in Florida, that provides a proprietary photo validation and field documentation platform for companies with field-based teams. Serving clients across telecom, utilities, EV infrastructure, construction, property management, and beyond, PhotoAudit+ enables organizations to verify field work, accelerate project closeouts, and maintain comprehensive audit trails through its proprietary technology. The platform supports hyperlocal to global deployments and is available via subscription pricing. For more information, visit www.photoauditplus.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

Phone: 240-370-7036

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PhotoAudit+