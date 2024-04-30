Photocure ASA: Annual Report 2023

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA today announces the publication of the Annual Report and integrated ESG report for 2023.

The Board of Directors of Photocure ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2023. The financial statements and annual report for the financial year 2023 are together with the ESG report and auditor's report attached to this notice. The ESEF file for 2023 is also attached.

The documents are enclosed and also made available at the company's website under https://photocure.com/investors-hub/investors-events-and-presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure

CFO Erik Dahl

Tel: +47 450 55 000

Email: [email protected]

About Photocure ASA:

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

