Photocure ASA: Change of Board Composition

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors. Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 9 August 2023 and that Jan H. Egberts, M.D. has decided to step down from his position as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Egberts has now resigned from the Board of Directors of Photocure ASA.

The current board members of Photocure will constitute the Board of Directors after Dr. Egberts' resignation until the general meeting elects a new Board of Directors. Further, the members of the Board of Directors have, after consultation with the nomination committee, resolved that current board member Dylan Hallerberg will take the position as interim Chairperson of the Board of Directors until such election is made.

The nomination committee has initiated a search for a new Chairperson, and it is expected that the committee will present its recommendations to the annual general meeting in 2024 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Dahl

Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

