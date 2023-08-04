Photodynamic Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2022 to 2027 | Early detection of cancer to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The photodynamic therapy market size to grow by USD 2,053.68 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Early detection of cancer is a key factor driving market growth. Lack of exercise and excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption can lead to many types of cancer, including lung, stomach, kidney, head and neck, and laryngeal cancer. Photodynamic therapy is gaining popularity as an effective method of cancer treatment. The growing demand for this treatment encourages manufacturers to develop more advanced and improved versions of their products. Hence, the early detection of cancer is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photodynamic Therapy Market

The report on the photodynamic therapy market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

The photodynamic therapy market covers the following areas:

Photodynamic Therapy Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

An increase in R&D and advances in technology is a major trend in the market. Market players invest more in R&D to create innovative cancer treatments, including photodynamic therapy. Advanced technologies in the post-genomic era enable non-invasive detection of cancer cells, improving early prediction and treatment. These technologies quantify specific DNA or RNA sequences and proteins, reducing the need for invasive and costly surgeries. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of treatment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Cancer treatments have become more expensive due to the complex and advanced procedures involved in developing monoclonal antibodies. This has led to increased financial burdens on patients and higher overall treatment costs. The sophisticated manufacturing process raises the production cost, which is reflected in the high sales price of these treatments. Companies invest significant resources in producing monoclonal antibodies, contributing to their high costs. Hence, the high cost is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Photodynamic Therapy Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (cancer, actinic keratosis, psoriasis, acne, and others), product (photosensitizer drugs, and photodynamic therapy devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the cancer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various factors such as age, lifestyle habits, family history, or inherited conditions, along with prolonged chronic diseases, can increase the risk of developing cancer. Globally, photodynamic therapy is a widely used treatment for cancer. This therapy utilizes a drug activated by a light agent, known as a photosensitizer, to target and kill cancer cells. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Various factors such as age, lifestyle habits, family history, or inherited conditions, along with prolonged chronic diseases, can increase the risk of developing cancer. Globally, photodynamic therapy is a widely used treatment for cancer. This therapy utilizes a drug activated by a light agent, known as a photosensitizer, to target and kill cancer cells. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The photodynamic therapy market is experiencing growth in the region due to the rising incidence of skin diseases and cancer. In addition, factors such as increased awareness about the benefits of photodynamic therapy, the growing adoption of face photodynamic therapy, and the use of photodynamic therapy for acne treatment also contribute to this growth. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Biofrontera AG

BIOLASE Inc.

biolitec AG

Galderma SA

II VI Inc.

IRIDEX Corp.

Lotus Global Group Inc.

LUMIBIRD SA

Lutronic Inc

Modulight Inc.

Photocure ASA

Pinnacle Biologics Inc.

Quanta Systems Spa

Soligenix Inc.

SpectraCure AB

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

SUS Advancing Technology Co. Ltd.

Theralase Technologies Inc.

Eufoton srl

Company Offering

Bausch Health Co. Inc.- The company offers photodynamic therapy through its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb.

The company offers photodynamic therapy through its subsidiary Bausch and Lomb. Biofrontera AG - The company offers a photodynamic therapy device namely BF-RhodoLED.

The company offers a photodynamic therapy device namely BF-RhodoLED. LUMIBIRD SA - The company offers photodynamic therapy devices through its subsidiary Omnilux Medical.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,053.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies , Market Positioning of Companies , Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bausch Health Co. Inc., Biofrontera AG, BIOLASE Inc., biolitec AG, Galderma SA, II VI Inc., IRIDEX Corp., Lotus Global Group Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, Lutronic Inc, Modulight Inc., Photocure ASA, Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Quanta Systems Spa, Soligenix Inc., SpectraCure AB, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., SUS Advancing Technology Co. Ltd., Theralase Technologies Inc., and Eufoton srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

