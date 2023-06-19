Photoelectric Sensors Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand in Packaging Applications Fuels Growth

19 Jun, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoelectric Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Photoelectric Sensors estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Retroreflective, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Through-Beam segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $347 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Photoelectric Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$347 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$286.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Banner Engineering Corporation
- CNTD Electric Technology Co., Ltd.
- Fargo Controls Inc.
- HTMSensors
- Keyence Corporation
- Leuze Electronic, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH
- Sick AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19: As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into Photoelectric Sensors Market
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts the Photoelectric Sensor Market
- Photoelectric Sensors: An Introduction
- Challenges faced in Detecting Dark Objects
- Uses of Photoelectric Sensors
- Photoelectric Sensor Types
- Applications of Photoelectric Sensors
- Global Photoelectric Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region: Growth Rate (in %) for 2020
- Global Photoelectric Sensors Market by End-Use: Growth Rate (in %) for 2020
- Analysis by Type
- World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Retroreflective, Through-Beam, and Reflective
- World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Source (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Standard, and Laser
- Analysis by Application
- World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Packaging, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- World Photoelectric Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Photoelectric Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, Canada, and Europe
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Select Global Brands
- Photoelectric Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Manufacturing: Largest End-Use Sector
- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Automotive & Transportation: Fastest Growing Vertical
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector
- Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Increased Importance in Food & Beverages Industry Augurs Well
- Rising Demand in Packaging Applications
- Building & Home Automation: Another Potential End-Use Domain
- Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT to Steer Next Wave of Growth
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Emphasis on Workplace Safety Bodes Well for Future Expansion
- Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region
- Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses in US$ Billion by Disabling Workplace Injuries
- Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
- Innovations & Advancements
- Next-Generation Photoelectric Sensors Come to the Fore
- Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview
- World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation & Communication, and Other Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8sfww
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article