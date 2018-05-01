Photographer Jay Maisel Launches New Website

For those wondering what the legendary photographer has been doing since the sale of his former residence at 190 Bowery in 2015, he says, "I now spend my time looking at all the stuff I shot on film over the years. I enjoy going back over all the work. I feel very lucky to be able to have the chance to edit all the work that I never had time to edit because I was always shooting."

Mr. Maisel has reviewed hundreds of thousands of 35mm Kodachrome slides and selected his favorite images for publication. The Kodachrome images span 46 years, from 1954 to 2000. After 2000, Jay exclusively shot digital.

The website also contains links to video interviews and editorials about Jay's thoughts on photography.

All of the images on the new website are available for purchase as signed limited edition fine art prints. Visitors can also purchase signed copies of his most recent books: Light Gesture and Color, It's Not About the F-Stop, and Jay Maisel's: New York in the '50's.

About Jay Maisel

Jay studied Graphic Design with Leon Friend at Abraham Lincoln High School. He then studied painting with Joseph Hirsch, and attended Cooper Union. He received his BFA at Yale where he studied Color with Josef Albers.

Since he stopped taking on commercial work in 1995, Jay has continued to focus on his personal work. He has developed a reputation as a giving and inspiring teacher as a result of extensive lecturing and photography workshops throughout the country. He also hosted workshops at his residence at the Germania Bank in New York City, from 2008-2015, instructing approximately, 640 students over eight years. He continues to sell prints, which can be found in private, corporate, and museum collections.

