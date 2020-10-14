Photographers: Expand Your Creativity And Versatility To Another Dimension With New Speedlite EL-1

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a photographer, the equipment you invest in needs to measure up to the standards you set forth as a creator. In the true spirit of exemplary creativity, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the Speedlite EL-1. This new generation professional speedlight provides higher performance and reliability unlike ever before, in comparison to previous models, with a new rechargeable Li-ion battery and newly designed user-friendly interface.

"As an extended form of expression, we understand that integrating a flash into your photography is an art form, and having the right equipment to meet your artistic demands is imperative to client service," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "We're excited to bring the Speedlite EL-1 into our product catalog which continues to offer photographers, who are experts in their field, the right high-quality professional imaging tools of the trade."

The Canon Speedlite EL-1 works seamlessly with EOS cameras and is ideal for any photographer who works in portrait, still-life, wedding or in-studio photography. It's also a resourceful tool for those photographers who work for news agencies, red carpet events or entertainment reporters. Its durability and reliability are at the core of the newest features, which include:

A powerful rechargeable Li-ion Battery Pack providing high speed recycle and increase in number of flashes while utilizing the Canon LC-E6 battery charger

An increased continuous firing number of approximately 170 thanks to a new active cooling system

Wireless second-curtain sync

New joystick, FE one-touch memory, LED modeling lamp and user interface display design

A high-durability Xenon glass flash tube to provide higher accuracy and durability of the flash head

Additionally, the Speedlite EL-1 provides an expanded power range for versatility of exposure with "micro flash" minimum flash output as low as 1/8192 power, a zoom flash head that covers a wide focal length range of 24-200mm, bounce angle expanded to 120° and the same level of weather-sealing comparable with the EOS-1D camera series. Also included are two color filters and a bounce adapter for additional lighting control making the EL-1 a strong addition to the evolving catalog of Canon Speedlite flashes.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Speedlite EL-1 is scheduled to be available for in-store purchase in February 2021 at an estimated retail price of $1,099.00*.

For more information, and the full list of product specifications, visit https://shop.usa.canon.com

