Photography 4 Humanity supported by United Nations Human Rights culminates with December 10th Exhibit at United Nations Headquarters in NYC on Human Rights Day

Photography 4 Humanity is an international initiative that calls on photographers around the world to bring to life the power of human rights through their images. Highlighting the most compelling human rights imagery - illustrating courage, despair, hope, injustice, compassion in ways small and large, the images serve to inspire people to personally get involved and take a stand for human rights.

At the core of the Photography 4 Humanity initiative is a global call to action for amateur and professional photographers alike, to submit images for an annual competition where the top finalists are recognized each year.

The exhibit that opens today, Human Rights Day, highlights the Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize Recipient's winning image, as well as the top ten finalists of the Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize Competition and will serve to inspire photographers to document the power of human rights around the world. Photography 4 Humanity is created and organized by David Clark Cause (DCC) in collaboration and support of UN Human Rights.

"We are proud to support Photography 4 Humanity, as art has the ability to transcend borders and speak truth to power. It also has the power to galvanize global mobilization for human rights, and at the same time honor artists who passionately use their work to promote and protect the rights of others," said Laurent Sauveur, Chief External Outreach, UN Human Rights.

"The Photography 4 Humanity Global Challenge was created to inspire not only photographers, but the entire photography community to develop a platform to promote social justice around the world," said David Rose, President of Photography 4 Humanity. "We are honored to celebrate the amazing photographs from across the globe that are on display at the United Nations today, but would also like to thank the eminent jury who worked diligently to select them."

2019 Eminent Judges included:

Shahidul Alam – Photographer, Author

Kristen Ashburn – Photographer, Author

Elisabeth Biondi – Photography Editor, Author

Robert Clark – Photographer

Yan Cong – Photographer

Ruth Eichhorn – Photography Editor

Robert Pledge – Photography Publisher, Author

"The results from this year's global competition were truly overwhelming," said Alexandra Buffer, Executive Director of Photography 4 Humanity. "We received thousands of incredible submissions from around the world from both amateur and professional photographers alike. We hope to inspire positive change with the exhibition of these remarkable images. In addition to announcing the 2019 Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize Recipient, we are honored to also announce the global finalists."

2019 Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize Winner

Sameer Al-Doumy

2019 Photography 4 Humanity Top 10 Finalists

Javier Arcenillas

K M Asad

Enayat Asadi

Pouya Bayat

Ester Perez Berenguer

Rui Caria

Luca Catalano Gonzaga

Saiful Islam

Marco Panzetti

Mohammed Rubel

For more information on Photography 4 Humanity and to view the 2019 winning photo and the top ten finalists, please visit: Photography4Humanity.com

About

Photography 4 Humanity

Photography 4 Humanity is an international initiative that calls on photographers around the world to bring to life the power of human rights through their images. Highlighting the most compelling human rights imagery - illustrating courage, despair, hope, injustice, compassion in ways small and large, the images serve to inspire people to personally get involved and take a stand for human rights. At the core of the Photography 4 Humanity initiative is a global call to action for amateur and professional photographers alike, to submit images for an annual competition where the Photography 4 Humanity Global Prize Recipient, and the top ten finalists are recognized each year through a global art exhibit on December 10th – Human Rights Day. For more information, visit: Photography4Humanity.com

UN Human Rights (Global Partner of Photography 4 Humanity)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights) has a unique mandate to promote and protect all human rights for all people. Under the leadership of the High Commissioner, with a staff of 1,300 working in more than 70 countries, it aims to make human rights a reality in the lives of people everywhere. For more information, visit: ohchr.org.

David Clark Cause (DCC)

David Clark is the Creator of The Photography 4 Humanity Global Initiative. David Clark Cause is a global leader in creating cause-related brands and initiatives that both inspire and endure. For over two decades, founder David Clark has leveraged the iconic stature and cultural currency of world-renowned individuals, organizations, and brands, from President Nelson Mandela to President Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali to Oprah Winfrey, The Anne Frank Center to the United Nations, and Coca-Cola to IBM, all to raise millions of dollars and create unprecedented awareness for some of the most significant causes of our time. In 2018, Clark founded and created the Call for Code Global Initiative to help solve social challenges with innovative tech solutions. In support of UN Human Rights, Call for Code is the largest tech developer challenge in history with participation by software developers from 165 nations. For more information, visit: davidclarkcause.com

SOURCE David Clark Cause

Related Links

http://www.davidclarkcause.com

