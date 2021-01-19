Photography Academy Founder Tim Shields Wins Prestigious Photo Awards

"These awards give me the satisfaction of knowing that all the effort, the planning, the learning, the 5:00AM sunrises and endless hiking have been worth it," Shields said.

Tim Shields founded Photography Academy in 2019 to teach other photographers how to create their own fine art landscape photographs. He's published The Photo Cookbook and is the creator of the Photography Transformation Four-Step System. These resources, along with online sessions, blogs, and YouTube content have helped thousands of people around the world learn to create their own stunning fine art landscape photographs.

"I have been able to move my photography from a hobby to a passion, and from a passion to a career. And now I find tremendous satisfaction from teaching others how they can create their own stunning photos using the camera they already own," Shields said.

Photography Academy has experienced rapid growth and success over the last two years. Since its founding, Shields won two of the coveted "2 Comma Club" awards from Clickfunnels.com, placing Photography Academy in the top 1% of the over 150,000 eCommerce websites using the Clickfunnels platform. During lockdown, Photography Academy's sales have increased because people from around the world are investing in themselves.

Find out more about the awards, and Tim Shields educational materials at PhotographyAcademy.com

