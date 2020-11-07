Photography Light Box that Automates 360 Image Capture on Transparent Backgrounds

The included Ortery Capture software controls a compatible Canon camera, studio lighting and turntable movement in real time via USB. Image capture workflows and customizable profiles guide users to efficiently capture and save stills, videos and interactive 360 product views.

Sized at 24" x 24" x 28", the 3D PhotoBench 140 can capture top shots up to 14.6" x 14.6" and 360 product shots up to 11.8" x 11.8" x 18.5" of items weighing 45 pounds or less. For additional shooting area, use the included product stand to take 360 product shots of products up to 13.8" x 13.8" x 15.7" weighing 22 pounds or less.

With independent control of the front left, front right, back and bottom LED lights, the AutoMask feature takes pictures using different lighting conditions and compares them to automatically drop backgrounds. No postproduction required. The resulting PNG file has a transparent background that can be kept or replaced with any color or image before saving.

"The ability to take still and 360 product shots with the background automatically removed saves companies time and money by increasing both photography efficiency and throughput", said Sam Shearer, Managing Director at Ortery Technologies.

Users can save and re-use the best camera, lighting, and turntable settings to output images with customizable options in JPG, PNG, TIFF, TGA, RAW, WebP, HTML5, GIF, MOV and MP4 formats in the same saving process. Additional features include batch editing, flexible 360 image stitching, batch saving, optional cloud hosting and free plug-ins for Magento and Shopify.

This integrated product photography system allows anyone, regardless of photography experience, to take professional still and 360 product shots on pure white or transparent backgrounds for immediate use on eCommerce websites, Amazon, social media, for internal communication and more.

The 3D PhotoBench 140 is currently available and works on both Mac and Windows operating systems.

Founded February 2003 with offices in California and Taiwan, Ortery Technologies invents, patents and manufactures product photography automation solutions for all industries. www.ortery.com

