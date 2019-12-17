Photomask Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; End-User Vertical

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global photomask market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.9 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Owing to the rapid rise in semiconductor and IC devices along with flat panel display devices, the demand for photomask which is used to imprint the circuit schematics onto the circuit board or display boards, is set to increase.Ongoing miniaturization of circuit boards has led to its manufacturing by layers.



Each board layers have a unique pattern which are etched onto a photomask.Thus, with the ever-increasing layers in a semiconductor wafer, the demand for newer set of photomasks is also set to increase.



Additionally, with newer display technologies such as the switch from LCD to LED or AMOLED screens is also going to create a strong demand of photomask from the flat panel display manufacturers.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, application and end-user verticals.The geographic segmentation of the report covers four major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical semiconductor & IC sector accounted for the largest share of the photomask market in 2018; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global photomask market with detailed market segmentation.Also, it analyzes the current photomask market scenario and forecasts the market till 2027.



The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions.



The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in photomask market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to the presence of some of the world's largest semiconductor and display fabrication units along with considerable implementation of photomask technology in different application segment.Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for photomask.



The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of photomask market include Advance Reproduction Corporation, Compugraphics International Ltd, Nippon Filcon Co., ltd, Photoronics, Inc., and Taiwan Mask Corp. among others



The overall photomask market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the photomask market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the photomask market.



