Photomask Market to Garner $4.97 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 2.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Photomask Market by Product (Reticle, Master Mask, and Others), Mask Shop Type (Captive Mask and Merchant Mask) and Application (Optical Devices, Discrete Components, Displays, MEMS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global photomask industry was pegged at $4.00 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in adoption of consumer electronic products, increase in usage of automated systems across various industry verticals, and surge in demand for semiconductors are the major factors driving the growth of the global photomask market. However, high product cost and complexity related to photomask manufacturing process impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, increase in focus toward advancements in technologies such as IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6234

The master segment to rule the roost through 2026

Based on product, the master segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global photomask market. This is due to its usage in multiple applications. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The captive segment dominated the market

Based on mask shop type, the captive segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global photomask market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in captive suppliers all over the globe.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North America

The global Photomask market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the study period. This is due to presence of major semiconductor and display manufacturers in this region. On the other hand, North America held the second largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Up to 30% Discount - Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6234

Major market players

Nippon Filcon

HTA Photomask

Hoya Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

SK-Electronics

Advanced Reproductions Corporation

Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

Photronics

LG Innotek

Infinite Graphics Incorporated

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

MEMS Sensor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Display Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Display Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

HDI PCB Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

LED Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Display Panel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Head-Up Display (Hud) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research