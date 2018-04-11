Photometrics® Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program for Its Prime BSI™ and Iris 15™ Scientific CMOS Cameras

TUCSON, Ariz., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Photometrics, a scientific camera designer and manufacturer, was presented with two gold-level awards at the Fourth Annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards presentation. Held during The Vision Show in Boston, MA., the Prime BSI Scientific CMOS camera and the Iris 15 Scientific CMOS camera were recognized in the Cameras – Specialty (High-speed, scientific) category by a panel of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

Steve Smith, OEM product manager at Photometrics said "The Prime family of cameras feature best-in-class quantum efficiency and advanced computational imaging capabilities. As the third camera from the Prime platform to be recognized for their innovation, we are proud of the imaging power we are putting in our partners' hands. Continuing that path, the Iris delivers an unsurpassed field-of-view that helps reduce number of frames needed and produce better answers faster."

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design (http://www.vision-systems.com) said, "This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2018 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

The 2018 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-systems.com/. Companies were recognized in the following categories:

Vision systems Cameras - visible

Cameras – non-visible

Cameras – 3D

Cameras – Specialty (High-speed, scientific)

Image sensors

Lighting, lenses, and optics

Connectivity: Cables, connectors, extenders, interfaces, etc.

Software

Frame grabbers and boards

Embedded vision: Cameras, computers, boards, processors, development kit, components

R&D / start-up category

About Photometrics

Founded in 1978, Photometrics designs and manufactures Scientific CMOS, EMCCD and CCD cameras. The original architect of the world's first scientific-grade microscopy EMCCD camera, Photometrics maintains its leadership role with the release of its Prime camera platform, providing researchers with the first sCMOS camera to offer built-in computational intelligence for image restoration and 95% quantum efficiency. Comprehensive OEM support is also available and includes fully characterized, cost-efficient imaging systems and components. Additional information is available at www.photometrics.com.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2018 held in Boston, MA, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

