Photon Energy System Introduced at New York Event

MARLTON, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVJA, Inc. (wavja.com) has introduced a groundbreaking new product, the Photon Energy System (PES). PES has achieved a milestone in solar energy, amplifying power output by 20 times compared to conventional solar panels, and is being tested and developed to reach up to 60 times.

Solmet LLC, a subsidiary of WAVJA, Inc., produces PES, which stands out for its blend of unique spherical multilayer materials that harness sunlight to produce significant luminosity. This light is then transformed into electrical energy through silicon conductor modules.

PES has many advantages over traditional solar panels. Among its key features, PES's innovative technology has an operational span of eight hours, rendering it independent of direct sunlight. A flashlight or indoor light can also illuminate PES. Moreover, its performance remains unaffected by high temperatures, ensuring consistent and reliable energy production even in the harshest environments.

"This technology offers extended operation without charging, benefiting smart devices, drones, and electric vehicles and providing sustainable electricity for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. PES addresses power challenges faced by utility companies, waste management, and various public facilities," said Shereen Chen, Executive President of WAVJA, Inc.

At a recent PES product launch and press conference in New City, WAVJA, Inc. representatives demonstrated the power of this energy matrix in real-time. The matrix is scheduled to be launched this fall.

Currently, PES comes in various sizes, each catering to specific needs. The compact 3cm model is perfect for charging mobile devices, electric cars, drones, and vehicles. The 6cm model is designed to fully charge household residences, intelligent buildings, and public transportation. The larger 10cm model is mainly used in industrial factories, commercial buildings, science and technology parks, desalination plants, garbage treatment plants, power plants, restaurants and amusement parks.

Chen explained that sunlight and artificial light combined can provide a 24-hour power supply, making it the world's first sustainable green energy. She adds that PES provides pure, clean energy with zero percent pollution and could be an effective solution for current critical climate situations, such as Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).

"Additionally, this process can store energy in an energy bank—allowing us to draw energy whenever needed. This request could come from a corporation, a government, or even a small town in a remote region of the country," added Chen.

Several companies, including Genesis EV & System Group, Paneltech, US, MG2, and Impact International, have entered into a Memo Of Understanding (MOU) with WAVJA, Inc. to become strategic partners and to promote the application of the WAVJA Photon Energy System across various fields.

