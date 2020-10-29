Photonic Chief Quantum Officer Selected as Canada's 2020 Top 40 Under 40

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonic – the company designing the world's first large-scale universal quantum processor in silicon – is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Chief Quantum Officer, has been named a Recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2020.

Top 40 Under 40 in Canada

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergoCentric Seating Systems and Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification by Inline Reference Check.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after they are named; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Stephanie and her peers were selected from over 900 nominees by an independent advisory board comprising more than 25 business leaders from across Canada. Honourees were chosen on four key criteria: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and Social Responsibility.

The 2020 Top 40 Recipients were announced today on BNN Bloomberg and in National Post. Recipients will be honoured at a series of events to take place in 2021.

Stephanie is currently the founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic, driving the technical vision for next-generation quantum technologies based on silicon-based spin quantum bits ("qubits"). She is a world-leading expert in quantum technologies, and her work has twice been awarded Physics World Top Ten Breakthroughs of the Year. She is also a Canada Research Chair in Quantum Nanoelectronics, as well as a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research Fellow in Quantum Information Science, and Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

"I feel privileged to be standing here alongside my fellow Canadians receiving this award," said Simmons. "It's an honour. I have always loved quantum technologies. We are in a unique place in history, where we are on the brink of unleashing an untapped branch of physics into mainstream commercial use—a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."



About Photonic

Located in Vancouver, Canada, Photonic is at the forefront of designing next-generation quantum technologies in silicon. Photonic's breakthrough results with silicon have upended many conventional assumptions in quantum computing. With record-setting qubit performance, telecom networking, and silicon's manufacturing scale, Photonic's silicon spin qubits materialize solutions for previously intractable problems –and unlock solutions for tomorrow's problem sets. For more information, visit photonic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

