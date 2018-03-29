Photonic Crystals Market to Witness Enhanced Application in Optical Fiber, LEDs And PV Cells Till 2021 | Million Insights

The factors that propel the market growth include increase in demand for photonic crystals in LEDs and growing R&D activities. In addition, ideal properties of photonic crystals such as exceptional control over behavior of light, unusual optical dispersion, and others.

Also, development of green photonics technologies and economic development in developing economies are projected to offer major growth opportunities to the industry players. On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the market such as complications in the manufacturing of photonic crystals.

On the basis of type, the market research report is classified as one-dimensional (1D), two-dimensional (2D), and three-dimensional (3D) photonic crystals. Currently, the 2D photonic crystal segment is of great concern due to the dimensional lattice structures, specifically square lattice, hexagonal lattice, honeycomb lattice, and others, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the analysis period. Moreover, these crystals are easier to analyse & formulate.

On the basis of applications, the market research report is classified as optical fibre, LEDs, image sensors, solar & PV cells, lasers, discrete & integrated optical components, and others. Among the applications, optical fibre segment is expected to hold a large share of the Photonic Crystals market research report. The optical fibre segment is followed by LED segment.

On the basis of end user, the market research report is classified as industrial, aerospace & defence, life sciences & healthcare, R&D, and others. Among the end user, industrial segment is projected to account a major share of the global market. There are a number of industrial applications wherein photonic crystals are used such as solar energy, optical sensing, lighting & displays and so on.

On the basis of geography, the Photonic Crystals market research report is classified as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North American region consists of U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The European region consists of Germany, France, England, Russia, The Netherlands, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific region consists of China, Japan, Korea, India, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

In case of geographical region, Asia Pacific is projected to account a major share of the global market. The key factor that drives the growth of this region is due to increase in R&D activities coupled with government support in countries such as Korea, China, Japan and Australia. On the other hand, LAMEA is estimated to display high growth rates in the Photonic Crystals market followed by Europe.

Some of the prominent players that fuel the growth of the Photonic Crystals market research report includes Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Opalux, Corning Incorporated, Sandia and Lockheed Martin, Photonic Lattice Inc., Microcontinuum and Lightwave Power, ICX Photonics, Epistar, Fianium, TDK Corporation, OmniGuide, Micron Technology, Luxtaltek Corporation, Canon Kabushiki Kaisha (Canon), Advanced Photonic Crystals (APC), Furukawa Electric, L.P. (HP Labs), Photeon Technologies GmbH, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, LG Innotek, NKT Photonics, Samsung LLC, Panasonic, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Luminus Devices Inc., Xerox Corporation, Ltd, SRU Biosystems, NEC Corporation, NeoPhotonics, Obducat, Rohm Co., and Agilent Technologies.

