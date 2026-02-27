PhotonIC Debuts Product Portfolio Based Upon Its Platform: Resiliency of Optoelectronic Chip Supply-Chain™ (ROCS)

The ROCS platform leverages CMOS and SiGe processes across multi-fabs worldwide; Company to showcase 10G – 1.6T products at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonIC Technologies, a global fabless optoelectronic semiconductor company, today introduces a complete product portfolio leveraging its ROCS platform —engineered to give end customers greater control and predictability over performance scaling, geopolitical risks, and manufacturing strategy. By enabling deployment and design portability across multiple CMOS and SiGe processes in multi-country fabs, the platform allows customers to optimize speed, power, customization, and cost without being locked in to a single process, region, or supply source. PhotonIC will demonstrate several production-ready devices at OFC 2026, March 17–19, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, CA.

PhotonIC's Resiliency of Optoelectronic Chip Supply-Chain™ (ROCS ) Platform and Product Portfolio

Holding more than 70 patents across high-speed optical connectivity, optical sensing, and automotive chipsets, the company has shipped over 40 million ICs worldwide, with design wins for 100 million cumulative units through 2027. Using a global manufacturing network—including fabs, quality, testing, and OSAT suppliers in the United States, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan—the products focus on supply continuity and strict quality requirements for Tier-1 customers, such as Nokia (5G), ST-Micro and On-Semi (3D-Sensing), Hana-Micron (Automotive), Accelink and Hisense (Datacenter).

For engineers designing next-generation optical modules, PhotonIC is a one-stop vendor that provides mass-production chips to meet all their customers' optical module needs, balancing signal integrity and power efficiency with cost and manufacturability. By pairing CMOS for volume-scale performance with SiGe for ultra-high-speed performance, ROCS provides flexibility to optimize both technical constraints and long-term sourcing strategies in AI and cloud deployments. For high-volume 25G and 100G cloud applications, ROCS leverages cost-efficient CMOS to optimize price-to-performance and enhance fab portability. For 400G, 800G, and 1.6T AI interconnects, PhotonIC utilizes advanced SiGe optimized for high-frequency linear-drive performance. For External Laser Source (ELS) drivers used in CPO systems, high-efficiency BCD-CMOS is employed to achieve low-noise analog performance. Built on mature, high-yield nodes and qualified across multiple fabs, the platform delivers predictable performance, stable capacity, and supply resilience.

"Process, manufacturing, and supply-chain strategy can no longer be treated separately," said Dr. Frank Shi, CEO of PhotonIC Technologies. "Our ROCS platform integrates scalable, low-power CMOS with high-performance SiGe across multi-region manufacturing partnerships, strenghtening supply resilience and giving customers confidence in on-time, on-budget delivery, and long-term scalability."

At OFC, PhotonIC will demonstrate:

— 4×100Gb VCSEL transmitter and TIA receiver chipsets for linear pluggable optics (Mass Production Ready)

— 1×25G and 4×25G CMOS-based solutions for VCSEL and DML applications (Mass Production Ready)

— 4×100G redriver ICs for active copper cables (Mass Production Ready)

— Low-power IDAC and PMIC chips for CPO applications (Sampling Now)

— 4×200G electrical IC designs entering mass production in the second half of 2026

The ROCS platform also supports other optoelectronic markets, including time-of-flight systems (ToF), optical sensors, and LIDAR and LED drivers. Engineers and system architects attending OFC LA, March 17-19, 2026, are invited to visit PhotonIC at Booth #5616 to view demonstrations and discuss design requirements. To schedule a meeting, contact [email protected] or visit www.photonic-tech.com.

About PhotonIC Technologies

PhotonIC Technologies is a fabless optoelectronic semiconductor design company with global offices in Shanghai, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, specializing in optoelectronic chipsets for high-speed connectivity and sensing applications. The company's diversified CMOS and SiGe manufacturing strategy enables scalable performance, operational resilience, and competitive cost across AI infrastructure, cloud networking, and sensing systems through its Resiliency of Optoelectronic Chip Supply-Chain™ ROCS Platform. To learn more, visit www.photonic-tech.com/.

SOURCE PhotonIC Technologies