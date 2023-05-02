Photonic Sensors and Detectors Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $60.5 Billion by 2027 at a 10.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photonic Sensors and Detectors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global photonic sensors and detectors market as well as the analysis of global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2022 through 2027, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on photonic sensor type, photonic detector type, application, and geography.

The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global photonics and sensors market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market.

Photonic sensors and detectors play a critical role in many modern technologies and applications, including military, homeland security, industrial process, civil structures, factory automation, transportation, biomedical, microfluidics, bio-environmental, oil and gas, and wind-energy turbines, among others.



Photonic sensors and detectors are increasingly being used in a wide range of applications due to their many advantages over traditional electronic sensors and detectors. These advantages include high sensitivity, wide dynamic range, fast response time, non-contact sensing, immunity to electromagnetic interference, small size, and multiplexing capability. Photonic sensors and detectors are extremely sensitive to light, enabling them to detect even small changes in optical signals.

They can operate over a wide range of optical power levels and respond to optical signals with very high speed, making them useful in real-time applications. Many photonic sensors and detectors can operate without physical contact with the object being measured, which makes them useful for measuring fragile or sensitive materials.

Additionally, they are immune to electromagnetic interference, making them useful in environments with high levels of electrical noise. They can be made very small, making them useful in applications where space is limited. Finally, photonic sensors and detectors can be multiplexed, allowing for distributed sensing over large distances.



Overall, the advantages of photonic sensors and detectors make them ideal for a wide range of applications where high sensitivity, fast response time, and non-contact sensing are required. However, they also have some disadvantages that should be considered when selecting a sensing technology such as cost, complexity, limited wavelength range (for some types of photonic sensors), temperature sensitivity, and power requirements.

The outlook for the photonic sensors market looks optimistic, as there is a rising demand for accurate and dependable sensing and detection technologies in multiple industries. This rising demand is expected to drive significant growth in the market for photonic sensors.



Advancements in technology are likely to lead to improvements in the performance and functionality of photonic sensors, making them even more attractive to potential users. Also, the growing adoption of smart sensors and the increasing trend towards automation in various industrial sectors are expected to drive the demand for photonic sensors even further.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for the photonic sensors and detectors within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the photonic sensors and detectors market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Review of the patents issued on photonic sensors and detectors as well as the technological trends and new developments in the global market over a brief period

Identification of the leading industry players and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, solution offerings, financial performance, patent portfolios, and segmental revenues

Detailed company profiles of the top photonic sensors and detectors providers, including Analog Devices Inc., Coherent Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MKS Instruments Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Omron Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution of Photonic Sensors and Detectors

3.2.1 Classical Optics

3.2.2 Modern Optics

3.2.3 Emerging Fields

3.3 Key Developments in the Field of Photonics

3.4 Advantages of Emerging Sensors Over Conventional Sensors

3.5 Advancement in Integrated Photonic Sensors

3.6 Commercialization of Photonic Biochemical Sensors

3.7 Regulatory Standards

3.8 Value Chain Analysis

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Future Outlook

3.11 Assessment of Covid-19 Impact on the Market

3.11.1 Positive Impact

3.12.2 Negative Impact

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Technology Snapshot

5.1 Fiber Optic Sensors Based on Operating Principle

5.1.1 Intensity-Based Fiber Optics Sensor

5.1.2 Polarization-Based Fiber Optic Sensors

5.1.3 Phase-Based Fiber Optics Sensor

Chapter 6 Photonic Sensors Market Breakdown by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Fiber Optic Sensors

6.1.2 Bragg Grating Sensors (Fbg Sensors)

6.1.3 Distributed Sensors

6.1.4 Quasi-Distributed Sensors

6.1.5 Point Sensors

6.2 Image Sensors

6.2.1 Charge-Coupled Devices

6.2.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors

6.2.3 Position-Sensitive Detectors

6.2.4 Photoelectric Sensors

6.3 Biophotonic Sensors

6.3.1 Intrinsic Biophotonic Sensors

6.3.2 Extrinsic Biophotonic Sensors

6.4 Others

Chapter 7 Photonic Detectors Market Breakdown by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Single Photon Counting Modules

7.3 Avalanche Photodiodes

7.4 Photocells

7.5 Photodiodes

7.6 Phototransistors

7.6.1 Characteristics of Phototransistors

7.7 Analog Optoisolators and Optocouplers

7.8 Others

Chapter 8 Photonic Sensors and Detectors Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.3 Homeland Security

8.4 Industrial Process Control

8.5 Civil Structures

8.6 Factory Automation

8.7 Transportation

8.7.1 Mass Transportation Market

8.7.2 Airport Security

8.7.3 Port Security

8.8 Biomedical

8.9 Microfluidics

8.10 Bio-Environmental

8.11 Oil and Gas

8.12 Wind-Energy Turbines

8.13 Others

Chapter 9 Photonic Sensors and Detectors Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Alphasense

Analog Devices Inc.

Balluff Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Banpil Photonics

Baumer Holding AG

Broadcom Ltd.

Coherent Inc. (Ii-Vi Inc.)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Infineon Technologies AG

Ipg Photonics Corp.

Luna Innovations Inc.

M2 Optics Inc.

Mks Instruments Inc.

Newport Corp. (Mks Instruments Inc.)

Omron Corp.

Photonic Solutions Ltd.

Polytec GmbH

Qps Photronics Inc.

Toptica Photonics AG

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evcoed

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets