PhotoniCare Appoints Former Welch Allyn CEO Steve Meyer to Advisory Board

The time is now to innovate frontline care with the CLEAR OBJECTIVE PROOF needed to accurately assess fluid in the middle ear.

PhotoniCare, Inc., a company revolutionizing frontline care with the OtoSight Middle Ear Scope using OCT technology to increase the objective accuracy of fluid assessment in the middle ear (Preciado, 2020), announced today that Steve Meyer, the former CEO of Welch Allyn Inc, is joining the PhotoniCare team as part of its Advisory Board. "Bringing Steve on is a testament to our team and technology. We look forward to leveraging his expertise and network as we continue to effect change in the front lines of care. The momentum toward the front lines of care is rapidly accelerating, and Steve will further accelerate our vision to lead innovation in this space," said Ryan Shelton, CEO and Co-founder.

Steve started at Welch Allyn in 1981 and served in several executive roles leading to his appointment as President and CEO in 2012. He currently serves on the boards of MPE, Inc., HCD, Inc., and Orchid Orthopedics, Inc., and advises and invests in a number of health care start-ups. Steve brings one-of-a-kind knowledge and experience commercializing in the frontline care space.

"The OtoSight Middle Ear Scope is solving a problem every provider at the front-line faces in their practice - evaluating the status of middle ear infections. PhotoniCare's use of advanced light-based technology moves a clinician from subjectivity to objectivity in short order. It's as easy to deploy as it is to understand and will give clinicians confidence in how they are managing patients."

- Steve Meyer

About PhotoniCare

Founded in 2013, PhotoniCare's mission is to improve clinical outcomes and serve the unmet patient and provider needs by translating novel light-based technologies into objective medical practice. The FDA-cleared OtoSightTM Middle Ear Scope was developed by PhotoniCare to eliminate subjectivity by providing users with a non-invasive and comprehensive assessment of middle ear fluid, even in the presence of earwax. PhotoniCare has developed a patented imaging platform that provides growth opportunities beyond otology.

PhotoniCare has been recognized by numerous organizations, winning the 2021 Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit Pitch Competition, the 2018 MedTech Innovator Execution Award, and the 2018 AdvaMed Accel Virginia Shimer Rybski Memorial Award. The company was also a member of the 2016 Dreamit Ventures accelerator program and took first place at the 7th Annual Insight Product Development 2019 HealthTECH Startup Competition. PhotoniCare has received more than $6 million in support from the National Institutes of Health, most recently a Phase SBIR II award for work in artificial intelligence. In 2015, PhotoniCare was the winner of a grant from the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation (NCC-PDI), an FDA-funded consortium led by Children's National Hospital.

