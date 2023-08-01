Photonics Market size to grow by USD 287.13 billion from 2022 to 2027|Reduction in transmission costs and scalability beyond 400G drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The photonics market size is estimated to grow by USD 287.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.11% according to Technavio.

Photonics Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photonics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AIO Core Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Ayar Labs Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Innolume GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NKT Photonics AS, Nokia Corp., OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc, Polatis Inc., RANVOUS Inc., Sicoya GmbH, and TRUMPF SE Co. KG, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Consumer electronics, Displays, Safety and defense technology, Medical and healthcare, and Others), Product (WDM filters, Optical modulators, Optical interconnects, Photo detectors, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Photonics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Photonics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AIO Core Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Ayar Labs Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Innolume GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NKT Photonics AS, Nokia Corp., OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc, Polatis Inc., RANVOUS Inc., Sicoya GmbH, and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Photonics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The reduction in transmission costs and scalability beyond 400G is the major factor notably driving market growth. The increasing adoption of photonics in communication network carriers is driven by its ability to transmit data across multiple end-user establishments on a single wavelength, meeting specific requirements efficiently. This leads to cost reduction as separate wavelengths for different clients are not needed, ensuring optimal bandwidth utilization. Photonics also enables high-capacity services at speeds of 100G and above, further enhancing its appeal. As a result of these advantages, the global photonics market size is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The emergence of optical data centers is a key trend shaping market growth. The growth of cloud-based applications and big data analytics has transformed data center networks, necessitating large and efficient interconnection networks to handle thousands of servers. Optical wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), also known as WDM, offers terabits of data transmission capacity, while optical switching enables fast and energy-efficient switching in intra-data center networks. Photonics plays a crucial role in ultra-high-speed optical switch applications, driving the global photonics market size during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The availability of substitute technologies is one of the key challenges impeding market growth. The availability of substitutes like vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) is one of the main reasons hindering the widespread use of photonics. VCSEL is a potential alternative used in fiber optic communications, and its adoption is expected to negatively impact the growth of the photonics market. VCSEL has the capability to enhance communication networks' efficiency and data transfer rates, and it offers advantages in checking for processing issues and material quality during production. These factors are likely to hinder the global photonics market size during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Photonics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the photonics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Photonics Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the photonics market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of photonics market vendors

Photonics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 287.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIO Core Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Ayar Labs Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Innolume GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NKT Photonics AS, Nokia Corp., OSCPS Motion Sensing Inc, Polatis Inc., RANVOUS Inc., Sicoya GmbH, and TRUMPF SE Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

