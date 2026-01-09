PhotonPay Raises Tens of Millions in Series B to Pioneer Stablecoin-Centric Financial Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a leading stablecoin-centric global digital financial infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of its tens of millions of USD Series B funding round.

PhotonPay Series B funding round completed, featuring investors IDG Capital, Hillhouse Investment, Enlight Capital, Lightspeed Faction, and Shoplazza.

This round was led by IDG Capital, with participation from Hillhouse Investment, Enlight Capital, Lightspeed Faction, and Shoplazza. Blacksheep Technology acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this round. The funds will enable PhotonPay to accelerate the expansion of its next-generation stablecoin financial rails, hire key talent, and broaden its global regulatory footprint.

As a core enabler of the global digital economy, PhotonPay is dedicated to empowering businesses with a secure, compliant, and frictionless financial operating system. Operating from 11 global hubs with a team of over 300 experts, PhotonPay powers a vast and diverse ecosystem—supporting both established and emerging markets across core industries like e-commerce & marketplaces, B2B trade, OTAs, and logistics, while deeply penetrating high-growth digital frontiers such as AI, SaaS, and Digital Entertainment globally.

Built on a rapidly scaling stablecoin-native clearing infrastructure, PhotonPay now processes over $30 billion in annualized payment volume. The platform helps tens of thousands of businesses reduce global fund transfer costs by more than 75% and boost operational efficiency by 60%, paving the way for seamless global expansion.

Building a Next-Generation Financial Infrastructure Future

"Global payments are experiencing a once-in-a-generation structural revolution: moving from slow, siloed legacy interbank networks to a unified, digital-asset-native system built for real-time liquidity and intelligent treasury," said Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay.

"We fundamentally believe the future payment stack will be stablecoin-ready, and we are building it now. Stablecoins are not just a new settlement tool, they are the foundation for moving value globally at the speed of photon—zero friction, zero latency. This Series B is not a validation of what we've done; it's the fuel that accelerates our mission to connect the global digital economy and defines our role in re-architecting the next decade of global payments infrastructure."

The newly raised capital will strategically propel our vision of powering the next generation of global finance, focused on four key pillars:

1.Fortifying Global Financial Infrastructure

Leveraging its strong partnerships with leading financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, Circle, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank, and Mastercard, PhotonPay will further deepen its direct connection to global payment networks. This move aims to enhance capability in account issuance, acquiring, and FX, delivering bank-grade stability while ensuring frictionless, real-time global settlements.

2.Broadening the Product Ecosystem

PhotonPay is poised to launch its second wave of growth, centered on "Enterprise Value-Added Services." In addition to cementing its leading position in embedded finance, the company will expand its end-to-end "Collect, Manage, and Pay" ecosystem. By 2026, PhotonPay plans to roll out flexible treasury solutions designed to generate yield on idles funds, alongside agile credit facilities, empowering clients to maximize liquidity and capital efficiency.

3.Driving an Intelligent Architectural Evolution

The company will spearhead a comprehensive upgrade of its core technology stack:

Risk Intelligence: Shifting from passive defense to "predictive precision," PhotonPay will deploy proprietary AI models to redefine AML and anti- fraud risk management, ensuring bank-grade compliance at fintech speed.

Shifting from passive defense to "predictive precision," PhotonPay will deploy proprietary AI models to redefine AML and anti- risk management, ensuring bank-grade compliance at speed. Next-Gen Settlement: Integrating stablecoin payment rails to modernize global clearing. By bridging traditional banking infrastructure with stablecoin liquidity, PhotonPay enables 24/7 instant settlement and automated payment workflows. This hybrid approach overcomes the limitations of legacy banking windows, significantly reducing transaction friction and capital costs for global businesses.

4.Expanding Global Compliance & Local Footprint

Prioritizing development in the U.S. and key emerging markets, PhotonPay will accelerate its acquisition of regulatory licenses to expand its competitive advantages. Simultaneously, the company will scale its local operations teams, building a highly adaptive infrastructure that combines global regulatory rigor with deep local market expertise.

Commenting on the investment, IDG Capital noted: "Global commerce is undergoing a fundamental shift, and PhotonPay is building the financial operating system for this new era. What stands out most is the team's ability to abstract the complexity of global compliance and liquidity into a seamless, intelligent infrastructure. By tackling payments at the infrastructure layer, PhotonPay is re-architecting how global payment systems operate through AI-driven intelligence and stablecoin-native capabilities. IDG Capital is excited to back a category-defining company that's setting the standard for the future of digital finance."

Anthony Zhu, Founding Partner of Enlight Capital, added: "Innovative technologies such as AI and blockchain will reshape the global financial system. What we are backing are not incremental products or services built on top of traditional finance, but fundamentally new technological paradigms and solutions that rearchitect core financial processes - making finance more accessible, inclusive, and transparent on a global scale. We see tremendous potential in PhotonPay to become a foundational financial services provider in a future digitalized and AI-native world. We also see in its founder, Lewison, the defining qualities of a next-generation fintech entrepreneur: a technology-driven mindset, a proactive approach to change, a strong can-do attitude in the face of competition, and a truly global vision."

About PhotonPay:

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is actively building a next-generation, stablecoin-centric financial operating system that powers the future of money. This proprietary system is the foundation for borderless finance, seamlessly bridging the core infrastructure of Web2 and Web3 to redefine how value moves globally.

With 11 global offices and operations covering more than 200 countries and regions, PhotonPay delivers a modular, API-first platform that empowers businesses worldwide. Our integrated solution provides multi-currency accounts, real-time settlement in both fiat and digital assets, and end-to-end automated financial orchestration.

Our mission is clear: to connect the global digital economy, enabling businesses everywhere expand, scale, and succeed without borders.

For more information, visit: www.photonpay.com

