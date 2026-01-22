PhotonPharma Inc. Appoints Vaccine Innovation Leader William Warren, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPharma Inc., a leader in autologous cancer immunotherapies developing Innocell™ for stage III/IV ovarian cancer, today announced the appointment of William Warren, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Warren brings over three decades of experience in biotechnology innovation, vaccine development, and successful entrepreneurship to guide PhotonPharma's strategic initiatives and growth trajectory.

Dr. Warren most recently served in multiple senior leadership roles at Sanofi Vaccines R&D, including Head of Innovation, leading a virtual biotech to advance next-generation influenza vaccines, and Head of Global Antigen Design, where his group was responsible for antigen designs to advance projects, invigorate an innovative culture, and explore biology and technology interfaces. His leadership emphasized creating synergies between biology and technology interfaces to drive unexpected discoveries and advance critical vaccine programs.

"Dr. Warren's unique combination of scientific excellence, entrepreneurial success, and industry leadership makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said CEO/CSO Dr. Raymond Goodrich of PhotonPharma Inc. "His proven track record of translating innovative science into commercial success, coupled with his deep understanding of both startup and large pharma environments, will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline and scale our operations."

Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Warren demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial acumen as CEO and co-founder of VaxDesign Corporation, which he successfully led through its acquisition by Sanofi in 2010. He also co-founded nScrypt Inc., a company specializing in advanced 3D printing and bioprinting systems, demonstrating his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging technology platforms with significant medical applications. He was also a Managing Partner of Sciperio Inc., an innovative high-technology development company.

Dr. Warren's career includes pioneering work at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where he served as program manager and helped establish the field of bioprinting tissue engineered constructs—a technology area that continues to transform regenerative medicine and drug development. His earlier role as Principal Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories provided foundation in advanced materials and engineering sciences.

"I am excited to join PhotonPharma's board at this pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Dr. Warren. "The company's innovative approach to autologous cancer therapies represents exactly the kind of transformative technology that can address critical unmet medical needs. I look forward to leveraging my experience in building and scaling innovative biotechnology platforms to help PhotonPharma achieve its ambitious goals."

Dr. Warren's scientific credentials include Fellow designation from the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), recognition as a distinguished alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, and authorship of over 200 peer-reviewed publications. His research impact is evidenced by papers ranked in the top 20 most cited in the Journal of Applied Physics and top 50 in Applied Physics Letters, along with more than two dozen patents or patent applications.

Dr. Warren holds both B.Sc. Honors and Ph.D. degrees in Engineering Science from The Pennsylvania State University. He currently serves as a consultant and board member for various biotechnology and not-for-profit organizations, bringing valuable cross-sector insights to his board service.

About PhotonPharma Inc.

PhotonPharma is dedicated to developing innovative autologous cancer therapies that leverage the body's immune system to fight disease. With a focus on personalized medicine, the company's lead product, Innocell™, aims to provide a safe and effective therapy for a wide range of solid organ tumors. In February 2024, PhotonPharma received FDA clearance for the company's first Phase 1 study in the US: a first-in-human clinical study for stage III/IV ovarian cancer treatment with the investigational autologous vaccine therapy, Innocell™. The company has partnered with the City of Hope in Los Angeles to conduct the study. The Phase 1 clinical trial for Innocell™ will evaluate its safety, tolerability, and immune response indicators in patients with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. Patient enrollment begins in January of 2026.

