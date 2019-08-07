Photoresist Market 2019 Global Key Players, Demands, Revenue, Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global and China Photoresist Industry Report, 2019-2025 to its online database. Photoresist, a sort of material indispensable to PCB, flat panel display, optoelectronic devices, among others, keeps expanding in market size amid the robust demand from downstream sectors. In 2018, the global photoresist market was worth approximately $8.7 billion with a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, of which the photoresist for PCB, LCD and semiconductor commanded a combined 70.8% share.

Nowadays, the world's Photoresist Market is firmly monopolized by multinational giants such as JSR, TOK, DOW, Fujifilm, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Dongjin Semichem, Merk, and Eternal Materials. In particular, the four players including JSR, TOK, DOW and Fujifilm held over 70% market shares together in 2018.

The developed nations, namely Japan, Germany and the United States take a lion's share at least 60% of global photoresist market, leaving China far behind. Although with a growing market, China's photoresist is still heavily dependent on imports. In 2018, Chinese photoresist market was sized around RMB7.28 billion as a percentage of 12.1% in global total.

In this case, local Chinese companies are vigorously developing photoresist products so as to substitute for imports, and the leading ones are composed of Kempur Microelectronics Inc., Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Phichem Material Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kuangshun Photosensitivity New-Material Stock Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co ., Ltd., and New East New Materials Co., Ltd.

The four kinds of high-end photoresist now prevail in the Chinese market, including g-line, i-line, KrF, and ArF, where g-line and i-line have been spawned with deliveries being on a rise; KrF has already passed certification but is still at a critical stage; and ArF photoresist is hopeful to make a breakthrough and go through certification in 2020.

Global and China Photoresist Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global photoresist industry (market size, competitive landscape, major countries and regions);

Chinese photoresist industry (market size, supply & demand, import & export, competitive pattern, etc.);

Analysis on markets of PCB photoresist, LCD photoresist and semiconductor photoresist;

14 global and 10 Chinese photoresist vendors (operation, photoresist business, etc.).

Table of Contents-

Overview of Photoresist Global Photoresist Market Chinese Photoresist Market PCB Photoresist LCD Photoresist Semiconductor Photoresist Key Global Photoresist Companies Key Chinese Photoresist Companies

Another Related Research Report Dry Film Photoresist Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company. Global key players of Dry Film Photoresist as well as some small players. At least 6 companies are included: Asahi Kasei, Eternal Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Dupont, Chang Chun Group and Kolon Industries.

