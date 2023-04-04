Photoresist market size to grow by USD 785.86 million between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for electronics - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global photoresist market size is estimated to increase by USD 785.86 million between 2021 and 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for electronics. Technological advances have increased the quality and performance of electronic devices. The use of technologies such as 3D printing, drones, claytronics, aerogel, and conductive polymers has made the production process faster, simpler, and cost-effective. This has led to an increase in the production of electronic devices, which is subsequently increasing the use of flat panel displays such as LCDs, LEDs, and plasma displays. As a result of these factors, the demand for photoresist materials is expected to increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photoresist Market 2022-2026

Global Photoresist Market – Vendor Analysis

The global photoresist market is concentrated. The market comprises several global and regional vendors. Key players have a vast geographical presence with large facilities. They focus on increasing their capacities to ensure smooth and easy access to fast-growing emerging markets, such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. They also compete in terms of innovation, price, operating cost, and product quality. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Allresist GmbH - The company offers photoresists for the electronics, construction, and cosmetics industries.

- The company offers photoresists for the electronics, construction, and cosmetics industries. DuPont de Nemours Inc - The company offers photoresists such as SPR 3, SPR 700, and MCPR.

- The company offers photoresists such as SPR 3, SPR 700, and MCPR. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers photoresists such as Arf, Krf, and negative.

- The company offers photoresists such as Arf, Krf, and negative. JSR Corp. - The company offers photoresists such as Arf immersion, JSR KrF, and JSR I line.

- The company offers photoresists such as Arf immersion, JSR KrF, and JSR I line. AGC Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

DJ MicroLaminates Inc.

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Micro resist technology GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

PhiChem Corp.

Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Global Photoresist Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (ArF photoresist, KrF photoresist, G-line and I-line photoresist, and EUV photoresist) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the ArF photoresist segment will be significant over the forecast period. The introduction of double patterning technique in ArF immersion lithography is identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The decreasing size of electronic components and increasing complexity in the design of IC are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global photoresist market.

APAC will account for 63% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC is the largest consumer of semiconductor devices and contributes to more than 50% of the total revenue of the semiconductor industry. The region is home to several prominent electronic device manufacturers such as SAMSUNG, Sony, LG Electronics, TOSHIBA, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies, FUJITSU, and Panasonic. In addition, the increasing availability of low-cost smartphones and the demand for technologically advanced products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Global Photoresist Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Advancements in material technology is identified as the major trend in the market. Direct wire technology is a new approach that is adopted in the electronic industry. It uses direct incident beam lithography to create 3D lithographic patterns in a variety of nanoparticle materials, including metal, semiconductor, insulator, and magnetic materials. Some of the advantages of direct incident lithography are quick and easy patterning, a variety of writing modes, a wide range of applications, and great flexibility and utility in nano/microfabrication. Besides, the transition from MEMS to bio-NEMS/MEMS is controlling the innovation of the most cutting-edge materials for patterning employing photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. As a result, the market for photoresists and related products will have countless prospects with the commercialization of such materials and technologies.

Major challenges –

The slowdown in the growth of the semiconductor industry is identified as the major challenge in the market. Fluctuations in the consumer demand for electronic devices and the shortage of skilled workforce have affected the profitability of manufacturing companies worldwide. The rising trade war between the US and China and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly affected the growth of the global semiconductor industry. These unfavorable scenarios have directly impacted the CAPEX in manufacturing facilities. This is negatively affecting the demand for all types of photoresist materials.

What are the key data covered in this photoresist market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the photoresist market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the photoresist market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the photoresist market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of photoresist market vendors

Related Reports:

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is expected to increase by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is segmented by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is segmented by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The ceramic substrate market size is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The market is segmented by type (alumina substrates, aluminum nitride substrates, beryllium oxide substrates, silicon nitride substrates, and other ceramic substrates), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Photoresist Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 785.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Allresist GmbH, Applied Materials Inc., DJ MicroLaminates Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Merck KGaA, Micro resist technology GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PhiChem Corp., Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

