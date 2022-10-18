Photoresist Market to record USD 785.86 Mn growth; Driven by growing demand for electronics -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Photoresist Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 785.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the growth drivers, the latest trends, the vendor landscape, product launches, and regional growth opportunities. Buy Full Report Here

Photoresist Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Photoresist Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the growing demand for electronics. Advancements in the electronics industry such as 3D printing, drones, claytronics, aerogel, and conductive polymers have increased the demand for faster, smaller, and cheaper electronics. Besides, the decreasing cost of production of electronic devices is increasing the adoption of newer devices. All these factors are increasing the use of LCDs, LEDs, and plasma displays. The increased adoption of these displays is therefore expected to foster the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies AGC Inc., Allresist GmbH, Applied Materials Inc., DJ MicroLaminates Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Merck KGaA, Micro resist technology GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PhiChem Corp., Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Photoresist Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global photoresist market is segmented as below:

Type

ArF Photoresist



KrF Photoresist



G-line and I-line Photoresist



EUV Photoresist

The market growth in the ArF photoresist segment will be significant over the forecast period. ArF immersion lithography is a technique that uses a layer of fluid between the wafer and optics for changing the beam and increasing the depth of resolution. The miniaturization of electronic components is the major driver of this segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the major market for photoresists, occupying 63% of the global market share. The growing demand for smartphones and PCs creates an increasing need for advanced and power-efficient semiconductor ICs, which will contribute to the growth of the photoresist market in APAC during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photoresist market report covers the following areas:

Photoresist Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the photoresist market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the photoresist market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Photoresist Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist photoresist market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the photoresist market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the photoresist market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of photoresist market vendors

Photoresist Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 785.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Allresist GmbH, Applied Materials Inc., DJ MicroLaminates Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Merck KGaA, Micro resist technology GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PhiChem Corp., Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 ArF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ArF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ArF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ArF photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ArF photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 KrF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on KrF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on KrF photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on KrF photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on KrF photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 G-line and I-line photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on G-line and I-line photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on G-line and I-line photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on G-line and I-line photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on G-line and I-line photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 EUV photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on EUV photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on EUV photoresist - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on EUV photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on EUV photoresist - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allresist GmbH

Exhibit 97: Allresist GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Allresist GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Allresist GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc

Exhibit 100: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Overview



Exhibit 101: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Segment focus

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 104: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 JSR Corp.

Exhibit 109: JSR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: JSR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: JSR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: JSR Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 113: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 118: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 123: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. Exhibit 135: TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview

OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 136: TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 137: TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

