Photoroom Intelligence Launches Globally

- New insights from world leader in AI-led photo-editing establish a benchmark for scaling at speed through AI visual production

- Case studies drawn from Decathlon, Mercari, British Red Cross and DoorDash

Decathlon reduced cost per image by 99%, cut processing time for 1,000 images from two weeks to 20 minutes, and delivered 99% quality pass rates at scale

Mercari increased marketplace supply with a 1% uplift in listings at 10% seller adoption by embedding AI directly into listing flows

British Red Cross increased average selling price by 13% after improving image quality across pre-loved inventory

DoorDash is scaling AI-powered imagery across merchant ecosystems, where visual consistency is increasingly tied to discoverability and conversion

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Photoroom, the AI-powered imaging platform processing more than seven billion images annually, today launches Photoroom Intelligence, a new insights and research platform designed to establish a clear industry barometer for excellence in AI-driven visual commerce.

The launch reflects a structural shift in how AI imaging is delivering value. While early adoption centred on experimentation and isolated efficiency gains, the strongest commercial outcomes are now being driven by teams embedding AI directly into their operating models. In this environment, advantage is defined by systems that standardise output, reduce variability and deliver consistent performance across high-volume image production.

This comes at a time when visual consistency is becoming a defining factor in ecommerce performance. Photoroom's State of GenAI in Marketplaces 2026 research shows that 63% of UK consumers say inconsistent product images or branding make a marketplace seem unreliable, reinforcing the growing link between visual standards, trust and conversion.

This is already visible across global commerce environments. At Decathlon, 150 brand guidelines were converted into approximately 100 AI presets and embedded into batch workflows, creating a repeatable production system that reduced cost per image by 99%, cut processing time for 1,000 images from two weeks to 20 minutes, and enabled 35,000 images to be edited within three months, with quality pass rates exceeding 99%.

Across marketplaces, Mercari achieved a 1% uplift in listings at 10% seller adoption by embedding AI directly into listing flows. The British Red Cross saw a 13% increase in average selling price after improving image quality across pre-loved inventory. Across platforms such as DoorDash, consistent, high-quality imagery is increasingly tied to discoverability and conversion at scale.

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SOURCE Photoroom