Photos And Video Available From Star-Studded Oscars Of Science / Breakthrough Prize - New Link: https://www.image.net/BreakthroughPrize2020

Eighth Annual Breakthrough Prize -- "The Oscars of Science" -- Celebrates Top Achievements in Life Sciences, Physics & Mathematics; Awards Over $21 Million in Prizes at Gala Televised Ceremony in Silicon Valley

Evening's Theme: "Seeing the Invisible" Salutes Discoveries at Cosmic, Cellular and Quantum Levels

2019 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to Sergio Ferrara, Daniel Z. Freedman and Peter van Nieuwenhuizen

2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to 347 members of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration

2020 Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences Awarded to David Julius, Virginia Man-Yee Lee, Jeffrey M. Friedman, F. Ulrich Hartl and Arthur L. Horwich

2020 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics Awarded to Alex Eskin

New Horizons in Physics Prizes Awarded to Simon Caron-Huot, Xie Chen, Jo Dunkley, Lukasz Fidkowski, Michael Levin, Max A. Metlitski, Samaya Nissanke, Kendrick Smith and Pedro Vieira

New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes Awarded to Tim Austin, Emmy Murphy and Xinwen Zhu

Fifth Annual International Breakthrough Junior Challenge science video competition won by Jeffery Chen

Laureates honored at glittering awards gala hosted by James Corden, with Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore, LeVar Burton, Taraji P. Henson, Allison Janney, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, and Edward Norton, with performances by Lenny Kravitz, will.i.am and Rachel Zhang

