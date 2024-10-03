PhotoShelter Improves Social Content Distribution and Creator Workflows with Three New Socialie Features

New tools include live content creator workflow, automated tagging and advanced AI sentiment analysis

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoShelter , the leading digital asset management (DAM) platform, unveiled three new features on its social content distribution tool, Socialie , transforming how teams manage and share content. The features include a live creator workflow for instant mobile content uploads, an AI recognition model that identifies people in photos, and an advanced AI tool that determines whether an image's sentiment is positive, negative, or neutral.

Three new features transform how creative teams manage and share content with target audiences. Post this New features include a live creator workflow for instant mobile content uploads, an AI recognition model that identifies people in photos, and an advanced AI tool that determines whether an image’s sentiment is positive, negative, or neutral.

Industries like sports and education rely on instant content distribution during events or games. Yet, managing the flow of real-time content while staying focused on creativity often requires tedious, time-consuming tasks that can slow teams down. Socialie's new tools leverage AI and automation to streamline workflows, eliminating repetitive tasks and allowing teams to distribute live, in-the-moment media to the right audience at the right time.

The latest features include:

Live Creator Workflow: Live content creators can now easily upload mobile content to Socialie, while on-the-ground and in the action. Socialie users can populate their media library with new content from remote contributors, add a tag or title with the publisher name, and watch it automatically distribute to that publisher, making it easier than ever to share popular content and drive engagement during live events.





Live content creators can now easily upload mobile content to Socialie, while on-the-ground and in the action. Socialie users can populate their media library with new content from remote contributors, add a tag or title with the publisher name, and watch it automatically distribute to that publisher, making it easier than ever to share popular content and drive engagement during live events. PeopleID: Instantly identify and tag people, players, and faces in photos. Upload individual headshots to train the AI model, then Socialie will recognize the subject, allowing for an automated workflow where tagged photos can be sent directly to that person.





Instantly identify and tag people, players, and faces in photos. Upload individual headshots to train the AI model, then Socialie will recognize the subject, allowing for an automated workflow where tagged photos can be sent directly to that person. Sentiment Analysis: With advanced AI, this tool determines if an image of a specific subject is considered positive, negative, or neutral. This can be paired with the rules your team sets in Socialie so that the subject only receives images marked positive, for example.

"Our ongoing investment in AI is all about making content distribution smarter and more intuitive for our users," said Kristin Adams, VP, Strategy and Market Development, PhotoShelter. "These updates improve key features like facial recognition, instant distribution, and even prevent situations like sending athletes photos of themselves being sacked after a loss. It's about ensuring the right content reaches the right people, with unmatched precision and efficiency."

Read more about the new features here .

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is an industry-leading digital asset management solution that helps you organize, manage, distribute, instantly share, and collaborate with your team on digital content. With 5+ billion assets securely managed and nearly 100 million annual downloads, PhotoShelter is the fastest, easiest, and most intuitive way to manage and automate your end-to-end content workflow to drive your brand engagement, get better ROI from content and improve efficiency across your team. That's why thousands of organizations and enterprises globally like Delta Air Lines, FreshDirect, IMG Golf, Wendy's, and more trust PhotoShelter with their success. With the addition of Socialie to the PhotoShelter platform, brands can exponentially expand their reach and drive more engagement via automated content distribution to stakeholders and powerful performance analytics that help better understand content performance across partner channels. Learn more at: brands.photoshelter.com.

SOURCE PhotoShelter