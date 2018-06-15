Photos/Video: ASPCA Helps Hawaii Island Humane Society Airlift Animals Endangered by Kilauea Volcano Eruptions

"These search-and-rescue efforts are absolutely critical to safely remove animals trapped in areas completely cut off by active lava fields and steep banks," said Dick Green, senior director of ASPCA Disaster Response. "The ongoing and relentless destruction caused by the Kilauea volcano eruptions has put hundreds of animal lives at risk, and the ASPCA is pleased to be in a position where we can partner and assist the Hawaii Island Humane Society to save as many displaced animals as possible."

"Hawaii Island Humane Society has deployed up to eight animal control officers each day when allowed access to search for animals and pets. We've gone door-to-door in the subdivisions in our search for animals at risk and continue to leave food and water for those animals not yet found and rescued. To date, Hawaii Island Humane Society rescued approximately 165+ animals with nearly all returned to owners and the remainder in foster homes. We're grateful for the help that ASPCA is providing in these efforts," said HIHS Executive Director Donna Whitaker.

To submit a rescue request for an animal or pet, residents should call HIHS at 808-498-9475. The animal and pet rescue hotline is able to receive calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team deploys nationwide to assist in relocation, search-and-rescue, sheltering and placement of animals during disaster situations including wildfires, tornadoes and floods. In addition, they work closely with local agencies across the country to help enhance their animal response capabilities through grants and training opportunities. In 2017, the ASPCA assisted more than 37,000 animals displaced by disaster situations including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the wildfires in Northern California. More information on the ASPCA's disaster response efforts can be found at aspca.org/FIR.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization in North America and continues to serve as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA is committed to its mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Hawaii Island Humane Society

The mission of the Hawaii Island Humane Society is to promote respect for all animals, prevent cruelty to animals, eliminate pet overpopulation, and enhance the bond between humans and animals. HIHS holds a contract with the County of Hawaii to enforce certain animal-related laws and it offers 24-hour service for injured animals and other animal emergencies, humane education classes, low-cost spay and neuter services, lost and found assistance, micro-chipping and more. Learn more at HIHS.org or call 808-329-1175. For more information, visit hihs.org.

ASPCA Photos: https://aspca.widencollective.com/c/2xpdbokb?t=sgxs3mjr

ASPCA Video: https://aspca.box.com/s/j2p62qyp2xwbenwjn3z5alu27i17w6sg

