Photovolt Partners with Farmers to Support Sustainable Agriculture Through Solar Farm Projects

BERLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photovolt Development Partners, a leader in renewable energy solutions, announced its latest U.K. initiative aimed at supporting farmers while promoting environmental sustainability. Through strategic partnerships with landowners, Photovolt is championing the integration of solar farming into agricultural landscapes.

Farmers across the country are facing increasing challenges, from fluctuating market prices to climate change impacts. In response, Photovolt recognizes the potential of solar energy to provide farmers with diversified revenue streams while preserving the natural environment and their land.

"Solar provides farmers with an opportunity to diversify their revenue streams, while preserving the natural environment and their own land," said Julia Lejeune, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Photovolt. "We are committed to supporting farmers in embracing sustainable practices that benefit both their operations and the wider community."

Solar farms not only offer financial benefits to farmers but also contribute to creating a legacy of enriched soil and habitat for future generations. Photovolt's solar farms are designed to be temporary, quick to build, and quick to remove, with a typical lifespan of between 25 and 45 years. Landowners partnering with Photovolt receive an option fee and a stable annual rent per acre, or a percentage of the gross revenue from the solar generation. Additionally, portions of the land used for solar farms may continue to be used for sheep grazing and other mixed-use purposes.

To gain consent for solar farm projects, Photovolt demonstrates significant biodiversity net gain, ensuring that landowners benefit from enhanced biodiversity during and after the tenancy period. The company implements an extensive mitigation strategy after public consultations to minimize visual impact, prioritizing the preservation of the natural landscape.

"We believe in fostering mutually beneficial relationships with farmers, ensuring that our solar projects contribute positively to both the environment and local communities," added Lejeune.

Furthermore, Photovolt's leases include a requirement to reinstate the land to its previous condition upon project completion, removing all solar equipment and cabling. This commitment ensures that the land can continue to be utilized for agricultural purposes.

Photovolt's partnership with farmers represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future, where renewable energy and agriculture work hand in hand to create lasting benefits for all stakeholders.

About Photovolt:

Photovolt Development Partners is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship as a developer of utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Photovolt is committed to driving positive change for future generations.

