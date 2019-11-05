Photovoltaic Backsheet Market Size Overview, Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities Report to 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Photovoltaic Backsheet Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. A photovoltaic backsheet is a solar panel material that is used in the design of a PV module. It is usually installed in the exterior of PV module. The basic function of a PV module is to protect the interior of the module, particularly the photovoltaic cells and electrical components from external environment by acting as an insulator. To achieve this, a solar panel material should be in a robust condition having three layer laminate with high dielectric properties.

Further, not all backsheets are created with same properties. A backsheet must have three vital properties viz, mechanical strength, adhesion, weather ability in order to sustain the external environment for a long period.

Photovoltaic backsheet market is driven by rise in PV installations followed by government support to offer renewable form of energies. In addition, the urge to reduce carbon footprint is likely to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Advanced technological infrastructure and rising adoption of renewable form of energies stimulates the market growth. Government subsidies, consumer awareness and demand for PV cells have augmented the demand trends for photovoltaic backsheet. However, variation in demand and political instability in certain parts of the world might hamper the market growth.

By type, the market is segmented as fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. Application segment is categorized as commercial, residential, military and utility. Installation segment for photovoltaic backsheet market is segmented as ground-mounted, floating power plant and roof-mounted.

Geographical segmentation for photovoltaic backsheet market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are more likely to dominate the global market due to rise in initiatives for photovoltaic installations. In addition, government subsidies and fund support helps the market development. North America and Europe market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to increase in consumer awareness and presence of technological infrastructure. The key players profiled in the photovoltaic backsheet market report are Cybrid, Jolywood, Krempel and Hangzhou First.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Photovoltaic Backsheet from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Photovoltaic Backsheet market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Photovoltaic Backsheet including:

Agfa



Dupont



Jolywood



Coveme



Isovoltaic



3M



Hangzhou First



Honeywell



Toray



Cybrid



Dunmore



Krempel



Mitsubishi Polyester Film



Targray

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Fluoropolymer



Non-Fluoropolymer

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Utility



Industrial



Commercial



Residential



Military

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

