Photovoltaic Inverter Market to Grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2021-2025| 3.81% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Photovoltaic Inverter Market: Decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters

Solar PV cells are capable of generating more electricity at cost-competitive rates. This will significantly increase solar power generation globally, which results in a rise in demand for PV inverters. The reduction in the cost of solar inverters along with government subsidies will increase the popularity of PV inverters in commercial, utilities, and residential sectors. Hence, with the decrease in the cost of PV power generation and reducing LOCE of solar power generation, there will be a high demand for solar energy during the forecast period, which, in turn, increases the demand for PV inverters, as they are an integral part of the solar energy plants.

As per Technavio, the rise in solar PV installations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Photovoltaic Inverter Market: Rise in solar PV installations

The demand for energy is increasing rapidly along with the increasing population. However, the rise in carbon emission and environmental concerns regarding climate change has increased the investments in renewable energy sources. Due to the reduced LOCE value and reduction in the manufacturing cost, most governments have increased their investments in solar energy growth. Many solar projects are operational or are under construction across the world. Similarly, there is a large growth in the solar PV market owing to the increasing need for low-cost clean energy. The government policies supporting the production of clean energy also drive the market growth of solar PV. Owing to the growth of the solar PV market, there will be considerable growth in the global photovoltaic inverter market.

"The increasing environmental concerns and growing energy demand will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Photovoltaic Inverter Market: Major Vendors

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Photovoltaic Inverter Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the photovoltaic inverter market by technology (String inverters, Central inverters, and Micro-inverters) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the photovoltaic inverter market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as government regulations supporting solar power generation.

