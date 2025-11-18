Phound for Business Is Now Open to All

With New Integrations and Export Capabilities, Phound's Trusted Communication Hub Gets Smarter and More Scalable

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phound, the communications company reimagining trust in the digital era, today announced that Phound for Business, its privacy-first identity and communication platform for organizations, is now publicly available. Previously invitation-only, Phound for Business is now opening its secure, verified, and persona-powered experience to businesses of all sizes, offering expanded capabilities that bring communication management into a new era of control and insight.

Phound for Business Interface based on Identity and Trust Management makes it easier for businesses to manage their phone systems

This move is more than just a general release, as this signals Phound's next evolution in solving the identity crisis in enterprise communication. With new and expanded features, Phound for Business is making trust scalable and measurable.

"Phound for Business goes beyond basic administration," said Eugene Tcipnjatov, co-founder and CTO of Phound. "We've built on Phound's core principles of trust, privacy, and control to make them practical and scalable for any team. It's a smarter, more connected way to manage your communication."

What's New in Phound for Business

Now Available to All Businesses – After a successful private launch, Phound for Business is now open to the general public, offering companies a smarter way to manage identity, contact integrity, and communication flow.

– After a successful private launch, Phound for Business is now open to the general public, offering companies a smarter way to manage identity, contact integrity, and communication flow. CRM Integration – Phound for Business now integrates directly with major CRM systems to synchronize contact data, personal context, and team communication history—ensuring every lead, client, or contact comes with a trusted identity and verified context, including Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, and CINC.

– Phound for Business now integrates directly with major CRM systems to synchronize contact data, personal context, and team communication history—ensuring every lead, client, or contact comes with a trusted identity and verified context, including Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, and CINC. vCon Export Support – Enterprises can now export all communication metadata and team activity logs in vCon format , enabling easy integration with analytic and compliance platforms.

– Enterprises can now export all communication metadata and team activity logs in , enabling easy integration with analytic and compliance platforms. All the Core Capabilities Remain – Administer teams, assign and reassign verified personas, monitor activity, and manage secure communication rules, all from a single privacy-first hub.

"Phound made switching from Vonage effortless. Our team now enjoys crystal-clear calls, powerful tools like Magnum AI, and intuitive admin controls, all at a quarter of the cost. It's also helped colleagues perform better and elevate their personal and professional brands," said Sarah Cameron, Vice President of Motive Workforce Solutions.

Identity That Moves With Your Business

Phound for Business allows IT, HR, and CX leaders to finally manage the "multiple me's" of their workforce with flexibility and integrity. Whether onboarding a new hire or reassigning a client-facing role, Phound ensures that communications remain professional, verifiable, and secure, without losing the relationship history that matters most.

"Gone are the days of institutional knowledge being lost when a longtime employee leaves the business. With Phound for Business, business continuity is maintained," added Eugene Tcipnjatov. "Now all that learned information is able to be kept and passed onto the person who picks up their book of business, customer relationships, along with internal and external contact information and history."

Where traditional systems treat contacts as static, Phound recognizes that people are dynamic, and so are their roles. Persona management, verified identity, and real-time updates ensure smooth, secure, and context-aware transitions.

A Communication Platform That Answers the Hard Questions

Can you trust who's calling?

Can your team retain communication context through transitions?

Does your contact system know who someone is today, not who they were last quarter?

Phound does. And now, your business can too.

Rebuilding Trust—One Organization at a Time

Phound for Business was built with a singular vision: to restore trust in communication by verifying identity at the source and giving users and businesses control over how and when they connect. It's more than a platform. It's a statement: that identity should be respected, privacy should be protected, and communication should always start with trust.

Availability

Phound for Business is now available to all organizations at https://business.phound.app/ To schedule a live demo or learn more about CRM integration, team onboarding, or analytics support, contact the Phound for Business team directly at https://phound.app/business-demo .

About Phound

Phound is a trusted communication hub built on a foundation of verified identity, intelligent contact management, and dynamic persona control. Designed for the privacy-conscious and built for hybrid teams, Phound empowers individuals and businesses to regain control over their digital interactions.

Phound — Identity verified. Context respected. Trust delivered.

