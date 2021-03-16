PHP Agency Announces Chief Operations Officer David Vega

ADDISON, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHP Agency, Inc., a nationwide life insurance field marketing organization, announced the appointment of new leadership to the executive team. David Vega has been named Chief Operations Officer. He brings over 25 years of operations and product experience in the insurance industry to the company.

Vega will be responsible for leading the agency's back-office operations, including new business for life insurance and annuity products, licensing and contracting, the call center and related field support functions.

PHP Agency, Inc.

Vega has a distinguished career in life and health insurance including his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations at CNO Financial Group in Carmel, IN. Prior to CNO he held leadership positions with the Long Term Care Group, Inc and Cigna. He is valued in the insurance realm for being a thought leader, delivering operational excellence and driving indelible transformations.

Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO commented, "We are excited to have David join the executive team as PHP enters its next phase of corporate expansion and growth. With Vega's track record and experience, I am confident about the future of home office operations under his leadership."

David Vega said, "I enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to join Patrick and the PHP team. PHP's vision to reach diverse communities and underserved markets with life insurance products resonates with me on a personal and professional level. I look forward to playing a role in the exponential growth and future success of the company."

Vega holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He will be based at the Company's headquarters and operations center in Dallas, TX.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national financial services organization. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, TX.

