PHP Agency Announces General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer Mark Johnson

ADDISON, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced the appointment of new leadership to the executive team.

Mark Johnson has been named General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. He brings over 20 years of insurance industry experience, including tenure at CNO Financial, GE Insurance, Swiss Re, Lincoln Re and Anthem.

Johnson will report to Patrick Bet-David, CEO, and be responsible for end-to-end compliance, including policies, procedures and programs covering agency operations and field agents. He will also serve as General Counsel, handling corporate matters and business affairs, including commercial contracts.

"Mark brings a wealth of highly relevant experience in compliance and corporate legal matters to PHP. We are pleased to add an individual of his caliber to the executive team and look forward to him making an immediate, positive impact," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO.

"It's exciting to join a quickly growing financial services organization at this time. PHP Agency has a great, experienced home office team with a strong field force," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with the team to achieve our legal and compliance strategies, such as structuring the legal services department and continuing to develop the ethics and compliance program. Ethics and compliance programs are essential for the protection of the interests of consumers, regulators, stakeholders, agents, employees and corporations."

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology and a Master of Health Administration in Hospital and Health Care Administration/Management from Brigham Young University. He also holds a Juris Doctorate in Law from Indiana University School of Law - Indianapolis. He will be based at the company's headquarters and operations center in Addison, Texas.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency, Inc. is a tech-enabled national financial services organization. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

