PHP Agency Celebrated Nearly 10,000 Agents in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as The Greatest Show in the Life Insurance Industry, PHP hosted its 11th annual "PHP Spectacular" convention last week in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event provided its network of agents with training, inspiration, and recognition to those who have showcased high accomplishments over the last 12 months.

Despite COVID restrictions over the past 18 months, PHP was quick to set up numerous successful virtual events during the pandemic to keep its agents engaged year-round in learning and development activities. However, with travel restrictions being lifted and as vaccinations became available, PHP made the decision to bring its network back to an environment of in-person interactions and lift morale after a period of isolation and zoom-based type interactions.

"PHP Spectacular is the most talked about and anticipated industry event of the year and was one of the first large-scale live private events since the reopening of Las Vegas," says Patrick Bet-David, CEO and founder of PHP Agency. "We welcomed nearly 10,000 attendees and the excitement was extraordinary."

As a top-performing and innovative financial services company, PHP Agency has assisted individuals from all walks of life in achieving success in the life insurance industry. The agency's goal is broadening opportunities for building wealth in the life insurance industry among historically marginalized groups and empowering members from traditionally disadvantaged communities. PHP's mission comprises of two parts: change the culture and diversity of the insurance industry and build the world's largest financial services marketing company in history. The agency's continued efforts to achieve diversity in the industry was a big part of the celebration at this event, as the company continues to set the standard for diversity in the industry.

Maral Keshishian, PHP's Chief Reputation Officer, adds, "We have taken into consideration the risk of bringing people together post the pandemic restrictions and prepared ourselves for the possibility that the event could be canceled. Luckily, no new spreads or restrictions other than mandating mask-wearing interfered with our event and, to ensure an extra layer of safety measure for our agents and our communities, our team provided all attendees with masks and sanitizer throughout the event as well as the ability to disclose social distancing preferences. We're so glad we took a chance and were able to successfully host the most spectacular event for our agents."

The PHP Spectacular event hosted a private audience composed of PHP's life insurance agents, executives, carrier partners, and families. With many surprises throughout, attendees enjoyed entertainment from a lineup of celebrities which included special guest speaker Mike Tyson and award-winning gala host Mario Lopez. Other acts included comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Nicky Jam.

PHP Spectacular Convention will take place again in 2022 for its current and new licensed agents that will onboard between now and then. The event will provide valuable insights for all attendees and will help agents achieve growth in the ever-changing world of life insurance. For more information, visit www.phpagency.com.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

