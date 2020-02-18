PHP Agency Inc. Hosts Five Regional Events

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHP Agency Inc., a rapidly expanding financial services marketing organization, is entering the new decade with a vision of fundamentally reinvigorating the financial services industry. Last December, a record-breaking 6,653 insurance applications were written, up more than 100% from December 2018. With this continued momentum, PHP hosted five regional events throughout the month of January, providing education, training, and entertainment to more than 6,500 agents.

Regional Event held in Phoenix AZ

"Kicking off the year with these regional events ensures our agents are equipped with the latest product knowledge and training with the new technologies that make the client's experience world-class," said Maral Keshishian, Chief Reputation Officer at PHP Agency. "The regional events were hosted by five different field organizations, up from three in 2019. Each brought their own flavor to the organization, incorporating their team and PHP culture while recognizing the agents that had outstanding achievements in 2019."

These organizations, made up primarily by minorities, are highly competitive and driven by entrepreneurship. This emphasis on diversity and inclusivity is a crucial change PHP aspires to continue to integrate into the industry.

Event Leaders and Locations

Sheraton Downtown: Phoenix, AZ – Jose and Marlene Gaytan, Board Council / Hector and Erika Del Toro, Chairman's Council

San Antonio Convention Center: TX – Sheena and Matt Sapaula, Board Council / Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas, Chairman's Council

Palm Springs Convention Center: Palm Springs, CA – Jorge Pelayo, Chairman's Council

Crowne Plaza Perimeter: Atlanta, GA – Marvin and Dee Del Valle, Chairman's Council

Grand Hyatt: San Antonio, TX – Jason and Nataly Graziani, Chairman's Council

From Phoenix, AZ: "The Latinos on our team are motivated to succeed like no other group I've seen," said Jose Gaytan. "We broke many records in 2019, and as we approach our next big event at MGM Grand this year, we're going to identify the next set of leaders and carry that energy forward to re-break those records and continue showing the industry that we are a force to be reckoned with."

From San Antonio, TX: "The sense of identity and unity created at the regional events has a tangible effect on the rest of the year," said Sheena Sapaula. "It's important to give our agents an opportunity to network and fine-tune their skills as they prepare to take PHP and their own lifestyles to the next level."

Keynote Speakers at recent Regional Events:

Patrick Bet-David, CEO and Founder of PHP Agency Inc.

Holly Holm , UFC Bantamweight fighter

, UFC Bantamweight fighter Phil Heath , 7x Mr. Olympia

, 7x Mr. Dr. Jen Welter , NFL's first female coach

, NFL's first female coach Dr. Emerson Eggerichs and Jon Gordon , New York Times best-selling authors

, best-selling authors Joseph Jordan , Financial services speaker

PHP's annual convention, Vision 2020, hosted at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this year, will be from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. PHP X, the 2019 convention held at Mirage Las Vegas, hosted keynote speakers such as former President George W. Bush and the late Kobe Bryant. The speaker line up for 2020 will be announced mid-April during Train the Trainers, PHP's educational event in Dallas, TX.

About PHP Agency Inc.

PHP Agency Inc. is a national financial services organization founded in 2009 by Patrick Bet-David. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those wishing to pursue careers as life insurance agents. PHP has over 12,000 licensed agents and has served more than 200,000 families. The company is privately held and headquartered in Addison, TX.

Contact: Tigran Bekian (Director of Marketing) tigran@phpagency.com

