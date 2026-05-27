PHR Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 13, 2026

Alert: Phreesia's March 30 Corrective Disclosure Wiped Out $3.03 Per Share in Value as Concealed Pharmaceutical Marketing Weakness Reached the Market

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PHR shares fell 27% in a single session, declining $3.03 per share from $11.41 to $8.38, after Phreesia slashed its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook by as much as $39 million. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by July 13, 2026.

The March 30 After-Hours Revelation

After the market closed on March 30, 2026, Phreesia disclosed that pharmaceutical manufacturers were committing lower spend levels for the second half of fiscal 2027 than anticipated. The Company cut its revenue guidance from a range of $545 million to $559 million down to $510 million to $520 million, citing "worsening visibility" and weakened commitments in its Network Solutions segment.

The lawsuit contends that this information was not new to management. Throughout the Class Period, executives allegedly assured investors that visibility into future revenue was consistent with prior years, even as pharmaceutical clients were pulling back commitments.

How the Market Repriced PHR Shares

The corrective disclosure triggered an immediate repricing of Phreesia stock as the market absorbed information that had allegedly been withheld:

PHR closed at $11.41 on March 30, 2026, the last trading session before the announcement

Shares opened sharply lower on March 31, 2026, closing at $8.38

The single-day decline of $3.03 per share represented a 27% loss of market value

The $35 million to $39 million gap between original and revised revenue guidance reflected the scale of the alleged concealment

concealment Investors who purchased at any point during the Class Period paid prices that the action claims were artificially inflated by undisclosed demand weakness

See if you can recover losses from the PHR stock decline or call (212) 363-7500.

What the Disclosure Revealed About Network Solutions

The filing states that Phreesia's Network Solutions segment depended heavily on pharmaceutical marketing budgets. When those clients committed fewer dollars due to what the Company described as "brand-specific dynamics including the impact of regulatory" changes, the revenue shortfall became unavoidable. The action claims that this vulnerability was known internally well before March 30 but was masked by repeated assurances of stable visibility.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The sharp repricing of PHR shares following the March 30 disclosure illustrates the gap between what the market believed and what was allegedly known internally." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery in the Phreesia securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27%, a decline of $3.03 per share, after Phreesia disclosed significantly reduced fiscal 2027 revenue guidance on March 30, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PHR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Phreesia made materially false or misleading statements regarding the durability and visibility of its Network Solutions revenue, particularly pharmaceutical marketing commitments that were weakening before the March 30 disclosure. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP