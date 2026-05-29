PHR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Phreesia (PHR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 13, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Phreesia To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Phreesia between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Phreesia, Inc. ("Phreesia" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHR) and reminds investors of the July 13, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Phreesia's ability to capitalize on its growth potential through continued expansion of its Network Solutions segment, as well as contributions from its AccessOne acquisition. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Phreesia's slowing demand and reduced visibility in key revenue streams, notably, the weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Phreesia's securities at artificially inflated prices

After the market closed on March 30, 2026, Phreesia announced significantly reduced revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027 guidance. The Company attributed the shortfall against its prior guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including "worsening visibility" and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Phreesia's revelation. The price of Phreesia's common stock declined from a closing market price of $11.41 per share on March 30, 2025, to $8.38 per share on March 31, 2026, a decline of about 27%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Phreesia's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Phreesia class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PHR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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